A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," about how his own mental turmoil led to the Hollywood couple ending things after a mere two months."Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he wrote in an excerpt published by the Times...

1 MINUTE AGO