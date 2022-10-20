PREP FOOTBALL PRIMER: DeSoto County shooting for Year 2 breakthrough

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County High football team doesn’t need a reminder of just how important each and every game is this season.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs went winless as players transferred away or simply quit. Last season, DeSoto County rebounded with a 6-3 record against an independently created schedule, but the light at the end of the tunnel – a 14-8 win over longstanding rival Hardee – didn’t come with the promise of more games following it.

Now, the Bulldogs aren’t just wishing for a spot in the regional playoffs; they’ve put themselves right in the thick of it.

The Bulldogs (5-1) can further their case with another win tonight at 7:30 against Osceola-Seminole (4-3).

DeSoto County, led by second-year coach and athletic director Sam Holland, entered this week ranked fourth in their region and one win against Lemon Bay away from a district championship.

“That’s what you work for, that second season,” Holland said. “Our goal is to get into the playoffs and learn through each round.”

Even if the Bulldogs fall to the Mantas on Monday, Oct. 31, DeSoto would still have a chance to make the regional playoffs by earning one of the four at-large bids – given to the region’s four highest-ranked, non-district champions.

Ask the Bulldogs how their fortunes have flipped so drastically in such a short time and the answer springs from the tip of their tongues.

“Last year, people barely came out to the games, but now that we’re winning, people are coming out,” do-it-all player Lil’Dreco Tompkins said. “I think everyone is trusting coach (Sam) Holland.”

“Coach Holland is really getting the community into it with us,” defensive end Hunter Zirkle said. “He’s helping this whole town rally.”

“The way he believes in us makes it easy for us to believe in him,” senior lineman Kenequis Bennett said.

Many of DeSoto County’s best players weren’t with the Bulldogs two years ago. Zirkle, the team leader in sacks (11.5) and fumble recoveries (4), was a 175-pound sophomore playing JV at North Port High before becoming the 6-foot-3, 215-pound game-wrecker he is today. Tompkins, the team’s leading scorer, was forced to sit out the season due to poor grades. Others, like defensive standout Jamari Redding, gave up on the team entirely.

“It felt terrible,” Redding said, remembering how he felt during the 2020 season. “It was depressing. It made me not even want to play.”

Now, the Bulldogs aren’t just older and wiser, but stronger, as well.

Zirkle, who has added more than 40 pounds since joining the team, said he can now bench 260 pounds and can squat 460 pounds. Bennett said he’s made a 100-pound leap, going from a 185-pound bench press to a 285-pound press.

Tonight, the Bulldogs will face an Osceola team that plays with a similar style.

The Warriors opened the season 3-0, but have gone 1-3 since, losing to Saint Petersburg, Seminole and Northeast. When things have gone right for Osceola, the defense has been a big reason why. Osceola has limited its opponents to 21 points or less in each game this season.

On offense, the Warriors are a run-heavy team, handing the ball to junior Nathan Carter (940 all-purpose yards, 7 touchdowns) on over a third of its plays. When Osceola does pass the ball with senior quarterback Owen Hinote, it usually lands in the hands of sophomore Nathaniel Gooden (10 rec. for 263 yards, 2 TDs) or senior Kai Eberhart (eight rec. for 124 yards, 3 TDs).

When it comes to defense, the Warriors have lived in the opposition’s backfield, generating 66 tackles for loss and an eye-popping 14 fumble recoveries.

Osceola has played one of the weaker schedules in the state, leaving it ranked No. 320 in FL, according to the FHSAA and 141 spots behind the Bulldogs.

Already with a special season in the works, the Bulldogs are hoping not only to make the playoffs, but also to make history along the way.

“We definitely want to make the playoffs and go on a deep run,” Zirkle said. “It’s never been done here before. No team has ever made it to the state championships.”

Last meeting: N/A

DeSoto County players to watch: RB/MLB Lil’ Dreco Tompkins, DE/OLB Hunter Zirkle, RB/CB Gershon Galloway, RB/CB Trinton White, RB/CB Justin Felty, DL Shane Galloway, DE Jamari Redding

Charlotte (0-5) at Pahokee (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Finding the first win of the season likely won’t get easier tonight for Charlotte at Pahokee, a city on the southeast shore of Lake Okeechobee.

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 29 in Florida in the most recent FHSAA rankings — 370 spots above the Tarpons.

Pahokee features a balanced offense, led by sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons (1,849 yards, 12 TDs and 7 INTs in eight games), senior running back Jashon Benjamin (1,355 all-purpose yards, 11 TDs) and receivers Hardley Gilmore (26 rec. for 591 yards, 5 TDs), a sophomore, and Tony Martin (27 rec. for 490 yards, 2 TDs), a senior.

Benjamin is a 3-star committed to Rutgers and Simmons is an uncommitted 4-star while Gilmore and Martin are unranked.

Pahokee is maybe even more formidable on defense — holding five of its seven opponents to 14 points or less.

The Blue Devils’ defense has generated a hard-to-believe 50 sacks this season, including 66.5 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions from 11 different players, 38 pass breakups and nine fumble recoveries.

The team’s top defensive playmaker this season has been senior edge rusher Deejay Holmes Jr., a 3-star with Power-5 offers who has 70 tackles, 18.5 for loss, 21 sacks, an interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Charlotte, meanwhile, struggled to start the season, losing three lopsided games, but has since been competitive — taking Fort Myers and Lehigh down to the wire in close contests.

Last meeting: N/A

Charlotte players to watch: Cael Newton, Connor Trim, Shy Goudette, Michael Valentino, Joshua Brown, Brady Hall, Trenton Curliss, Avant Harris, Kris McNealy

Lemon Bay (2-3) at First Baptist Academy (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Academy is ranked No. 100 in FL and No. 6 in Class 1S. According to MaxPreps, the and No. 3 in the Lions of Naples are the third-best team in the Fort Myers area behind only Naples and Dunbar.

First Baptist has used two quarterbacks this season — senior Ty Keller (355 passing yards, 1 TD and 3 INTs) and sophomore Ethan Crossan (471 passing yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs) — who have thrown primarily to three targets.

Senior tight end Olsen Patt Henry, who stands 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, has been the top receiving weapon so far, with 27 receptions for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

When not passing the ball, First Baptist has turned to senior running back Jaden Booker on over half of its hand-offs. Booker has turned 77 rushes into 548 yards and 11 touchdowns already through five games.

Patt Henry is a 4-star committed to play for Clemson while Booker is a 3-star with Power-5 offers.

Limiting First Baptist’s explosive offense will be key for a Lemon Bay defense that has allowed opponents to score over 35 points twice this season through four full contests.

Last meeting: N/A

Lemon Bay players to watch: QB/DB Trey Rutan, RB Joe Scott, MLB Caleb Whitmore, DL Gabe Dickerson, DL Dan Romanelli, DE Ashton Tucker, WR Ryan Mickey

Port Charlotte (3-2) at Southeast (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

The Pirates, who returned to practice last Wednesday, has had more than a week to prepare for the struggling Seminoles.

Southeast defeated Parrish Community — another district foe — 14-9 on Oct. 7, but have otherwise been outscored, 212-37 in five losses.

The Pirates’ defense has shown up in a big way in its past two wins. Port Charlotte silenced Ida Baker, 35-0, before handling Manatee, the No. 62 team in FL, in a 29-6 beatdown.

If Port Charlotte’s defense can put together a third straight standout performance, Southeast might not be able to keep up with the Pirates.

Last meeting: 17-7 Port Charlotte win on Sept. 10, 2021

Port Charlotte players to watch: RB Edd Guerrier, WR Jamal Streeter Jr., QB Bryce Eaton, WR Justice Becerril, WR Cameron Becerril, LB Samuel Clerjuste, DL Samuel Luther, FS Jeremiah Laguerre, CB Eric Bell, RB Juluis Roach, LB Desmond Hough, LB Grant LaBallister, DL Tyrell Luther, DL Myron Charles

Venice (3-2) at Riverview (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

This Friday, the Indians (3-2) will have a chance to win the district if they can defeat Riverview — to be played at 7:30 p.m. at Sarasota High School due to damaged bleachers at the Ram Bowl.

So far this season, Riverview (1-4) has leaned on three running backs — Lauriel Trotman, DJ Johnson and Kristofer Leise — but has averaged under three yards per carry as a team. Johnson has rushed 70 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Trotman has carried the ball 45 times for 129 yards and a score.

The passing game — helmed by first-year starter Jeremiah Dawson — is powered by the explosive Charles Lester III.

Lester III is a 5-star athlete who plays wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner for the Rams, and has offers from some of the top college football teams in the nation, including Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State. He has made 21 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns — all team highs. In a 46-7 loss to Clearwater Academy International last week, Lester III was responsible for most of the offense as he tipped a pass back to himself for a 32-yard touchdown, according to a report by the Sarasota Herald Tribune.

The defense has been a bright spot for Riverview.

There are playmakers at every level of the defense, starting up front on the defensive line with the Abner brothers — Da’Marcus and Dont’a — along with Deshaun Olave and Kyle Neighbors at linebacker and Eugene Hicks, Jaydon Tarohocker and Lester III in the secondary.

Last meeting: 56-14 Venice win on Nov. 19, 2021

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Colin Adkins