ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy