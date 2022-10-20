Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night
When autumn rolls around, there’s nothing I crave more than a steamy bowl of soup. Hot pot cuisine is one of my favorite ways to get something warm on a chilly fall day. In Orlando, you don’t have to go... The post Hot Pot Restaurants in Orlando For a Cozy Date Night appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
piratesandprincesses.net
Veteran’s Day Promotion at Hard Rock Café Orlando (and More)
A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”
bungalower
New shipping container gallery coming to Parramore
A new 10×10-foot shipping container will be popping up in Parramore in the coming months that will feature rotating art exhibits, according to local architects at Interstruct Inc. The Orlando Cube Gallery project is being spearheaded by Interstruct founder Ryan Young, who we wrote about recently HERE for his...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster. SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster – SeaWorld Orlando is excited to announce the opening of the theme park’s NEWEST roller coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, in the Spring of 2023. This attraction is the world’s first “Surf Coaster”. Riders will feel the power of the ocean in a whole new way, making “Pipeline” every thrill-seeker’s newest obsession. “Pipeline” will take them on an unparalleled journey and will keep them coming back for more.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby
When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
mynews13.com
Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
click orlando
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette to open new Winter Park location. Here are the details
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Paris Baguette is getting ready for the grand opening of its first Florida location in Winter Park. The South Korean-based bakery chain is set to open up shop at 325 S. Orlando Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a news release. The company said...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Concerts, costumes and conventions – oh my! What’s happening in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is getting closer and closer. And if you’re looking for a spooky good time, look no further than Central Florida. Whether you want to laugh, scream or dance this weekend, there are plenty of options. Check out our top 9 events happening this weekend.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable Hamilton Experience
Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable Hamilton Experience. Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable Hamilton Experience – Hamilton returns for an encore at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this season, and so does the arts center’s community giveback initiative–on a much larger scale. Corporate sponsors, private donors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials joined forces to raise $236,000 to treat more than 1,200 students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans to the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.
Meet Ridgway: SeaWorld announces winning name for baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meet Ridgway, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest baby dolphin resident. The theme park held a contest to name the dolphin, who was deemed unreleasable after being rehabilitated following life-threatening injuries in the waters off Clearwater Beach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He’s named in...
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando seeking kitten, puppy food donations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s tiniest residents need some help. The shelter said the puppies and kitties in their foster care program have quickly depleted the shelter’s supply of food for them, and they need some help restocking shelves. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
multifamilybiz.com
The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
Week 9: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — Playoffs positions are on the line as we head into week 9 of high school football. Check out all the highlights from week nine, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring Oviedo High School and Lyman High School. You can watch WFTV...
vieravoice.com
Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat
Families and kids, dress in your favorite costume and come trick or treating in Downtown Melbourne. Participating merchants will have a "Treat Stop" sign in their windows, indicating that they are participating in the event and that they will have a treat for the kids, either inside or outside their doors.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
