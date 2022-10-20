JoJo Siwa and TikToker Avery Cyrus’ Relationship Timeline: A Friends to Lovers Romance

From BFFs to something more! JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus started off their relationship as close pals, but their connection blossomed into a romantic relationship shortly after.

“We’re friends,” the Dance Moms alum said in a video from September 2022 paired with audio from a previous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode . Cyrus, for her part, replied, “Purely platonic,” which led Siwa to laugh. The TikToker then mouthed, “What’s so funny?”

The couple started off as friends making videos together for social media, giving fans a glimpse inside their soon-to-be relationship. It wasn’t until September 2022 that the pair made their relationship official via a TikTok video . In the clip, the twosome could be seen at Chuck E. Cheese posing for pictures in a photo booth, with one snap capturing a sweet smooch.

After the couple confirmed their romance, trolls took to social media to share their discontent with Siwa’s restaurant selection, however, the J Team producer swiftly shut down their negative comments .

“You know what I love most about this? Is that this girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese,’” Siwa said via TikTok in September 2022. “As if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life. It’s my duty.”

The lovebirds continued to be spotted on dates, even stepping out for a dinner before making their red carpet debut at the opening night of Alanis Morissette ’s musical Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles in September 2022.

In October 2022, Cyrus officially asked the HSMTMTS actress to be her girlfriend while on vacation together in Orlando. In a Youtube video, the content creator devises a plan to decorate a white bedsheet with cans of spray paint, writing out the message "JoJo be my GF?"

The next day the couple spent the day at Disney World with their families and decided to ride the Amphicar. Cyrus and the Dancing With the Stars alum took off in a water taxi and the sign the social media star created was displayed in the distance, surprising Siwa, who exclaimed, “Yes, finally!”

Before the "Boomerang" singer met Cyrus, she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew . The duo went public with their relationship in February 2021, less than one month after Siwa came out . The two had an on-again-off-again relationship , but Prew confirmed in August 2022 that they had called it quits for good.

Keep scrolling for Siwa and Cyrus’ relationship timeline: