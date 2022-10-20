ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa and TikToker Avery Cyrus’ Relationship Timeline: A Friends to Lovers Romance

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zh2eW_0igpqRMX00

From BFFs to something more! JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus started off their relationship as close pals, but their connection blossomed into a romantic relationship shortly after.

“We’re friends,” the Dance Moms alum said in a video from September 2022 paired with audio from a previous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode . Cyrus, for her part, replied, “Purely platonic,” which led Siwa to laugh. The TikToker then mouthed, “What’s so funny?”

The couple started off as friends making videos together for social media, giving fans a glimpse inside their soon-to-be relationship. It wasn’t until September 2022 that the pair made their relationship official via a TikTok video . In the clip, the twosome could be seen at Chuck E. Cheese posing for pictures in a photo booth, with one snap capturing a sweet smooch.

After the couple confirmed their romance, trolls took to social media to share their discontent with Siwa’s restaurant selection, however, the J Team producer swiftly shut down their negative comments .

“You know what I love most about this? Is that this girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese,’” Siwa said via TikTok in September 2022. “As if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life. It’s my duty.”

The lovebirds continued to be spotted on dates, even stepping out for a dinner before making their red carpet debut at the opening night of Alanis Morissette ’s musical Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles in September 2022.

In October 2022, Cyrus officially asked the HSMTMTS actress to be her girlfriend while on vacation together in Orlando. In a Youtube video, the content creator devises a plan to decorate a white bedsheet with cans of spray paint, writing out the message "JoJo be my GF?"

The next day the couple spent the day at Disney World with their families and decided to ride the Amphicar. Cyrus and the Dancing With the Stars alum took off in a water taxi and the sign the social media star created was displayed in the distance, surprising Siwa, who exclaimed, “Yes, finally!”

Before the "Boomerang" singer met Cyrus, she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew . The duo went public with their relationship in February 2021, less than one month after Siwa came out . The two had an on-again-off-again relationship , but Prew confirmed in August 2022 that they had called it quits for good.

Keep scrolling for Siwa and Cyrus’ relationship timeline:

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.
QUEENS, NY
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
People

Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes

Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

231K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy