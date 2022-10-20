Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.

The fatally injured man, in his 30s, was walking on Normandie Avenue at Dunwich Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by an SUV, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The driver remained at scene and called emergency services," police said. "The victim remained on the roadway and a second vehicle, possibly (a) white sedan, traveling southbound (on) Normandie Avenue struck the victim.

"The second vehicle failed to stop or render aid to the victim and continued to travel southbound (on) Normandie Avenue to 223rd Street," police said.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The name of the man, possibly a transient, was not immediately available for release.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 213-713-9579, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.