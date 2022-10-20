ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.

The fatally injured man, in his 30s, was walking on Normandie Avenue at Dunwich Avenue about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by an SUV, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"The driver remained at scene and called emergency services," police said. "The victim remained on the roadway and a second vehicle, possibly (a) white sedan, traveling southbound (on) Normandie Avenue struck the victim.

"The second vehicle failed to stop or render aid to the victim and continued to travel southbound (on) Normandie Avenue to 223rd Street," police said.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The name of the man, possibly a transient, was not immediately available for release.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division detectives at 213-713-9579, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
HeySoCal

Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

2nd person dies in Porter Ranch crash that injured 8 others

Two people have now died following a three-car crash in Porter Ranch Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash was initially reported as killing one teen and injuring nine other people, six of them critically, according to authorities. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of North Reseda Boulevard, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Suspect Arrested in Violent Tustin Crime Spree

A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said Sunday.
TUSTIN, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop

An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in crash on 170 Freeway in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood on Monday morning, officials said. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported on the southbound side of the freeway at the transition to the 134 Freeway around 6 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
