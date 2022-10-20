Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Notice of Buncombe County TDA regular meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 9–11 a.m. Explore Asheville Offices | 27 College Place, Asheville. WHAT: The regular monthly joint meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Public Authority, and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Nonprofit Corporation. WHEN:...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Vote for land conservation, greenways and affordable housing
Americans continue to move to our mountains, drawn by our beauty, job opportunities and retirement amenities. Buncombe County is the growth epicenter. Many service providers and even teachers are finding it hard to buy affordable homes. At the same time, we are losing farmland and the rural landscape and way of life we all treasure. Are these problems two sides of the same coin? Can we build affordable housing while we protect our rural communities?
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Asheville Halloween Bar Crawl haunts the streets once more
If last year’s Halloween Bar Crawl is any indication, hundreds of ghosts, goblins and caped crusaders will be returning to the streets for the gathering’s latest iteration. The fifth annual crawl begins at Catawba Brewing Co. – South Slope on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. From there,...
Mountain Xpress
Mission Health sites host drug take back event
Press release from HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, Mission Health:. Mission Health is partnering with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, October 29, to host Crush the Crisis, a prescription drug take-back event. HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: This is the moment to elect Maggie
Our city has been stressed and pushed to its limits over the past several years. That is why I feel we need Maggie Ullman Berthiaume on City Council in this moment. Maggie is a thinker, a listener and a doer. She is exactly the leader we need to meet the challenges of our community’s future.
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Jovial ghost rocks out in a hearse
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. When I was leading tours for our family-owned business Dark Ride Tours a few years ago, I...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s office attempting to locate missing juvenile from Asheville area
Press release from Buncombe County Sherriff’s office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Nathaniel Vance is age 15, a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last...
Mountain Xpress
APD is seeking assistance from public
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges in a West Asheville community that caused damage to two vehicles and one apartment Friday afternoon; fortunately, there were no reports of injuries. APD Patrol Officers responded to the 200 block of Deaverview Road just after...
Mountain Xpress
APD seeking information from public
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around midnight Friday after a man told police he was robbed of $100 by gunpoint in central Asheville. APD Patrol Officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile...
Mountain Xpress
New children’s book addresses parent’s death by suicide
Picture books are a way for caregivers to guide children through challenging topics, like new siblings and potty training. Asheville-based child psychotherapist Jillian Kelly-Wavering wrote a children’s book to guide children ages 7-12 through another challenge: a parent’s suicide. My Grief Is Like the Ocean is written by...
