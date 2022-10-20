Americans continue to move to our mountains, drawn by our beauty, job opportunities and retirement amenities. Buncombe County is the growth epicenter. Many service providers and even teachers are finding it hard to buy affordable homes. At the same time, we are losing farmland and the rural landscape and way of life we all treasure. Are these problems two sides of the same coin? Can we build affordable housing while we protect our rural communities?

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO