State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
Sioux City Council approves resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new...
Community identifies traits wanted from future superintendent
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City residents want a school superintendent who values ethics and integrity, leads by example through honesty, is an effective communicator and is accountable for his or her actions. These sought-after traits came from the community wide survey completed by the superintendent-recruiting firm the Sioux City...
WATCH NOW: Gehlen vs St. Mary's regional volleyball
Le Mars Gehlen plays Remsen St. Mary's in regional tournament volleyball Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Moville to see new medical clinic in 2023
MOVILLE, Iowa – In 1994 a group of Moville residents formed a non-profit to address the lack of health care in rural areas. The Moville Area Medical Clinic Committee raised the funds and eventually built the current healthcare facility by hand. Now, 28 years later, the same organization has...
METRO FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East is heading to the playoffs after besting Sioux City West
SIOUX CITY — East needed to defeat West Friday night to all but guarantee a playoff spot, and the Black Raiders did just that in a 62-14 win over the Wolverines. Ritchie had three first quarter touchdown passes to help his team get out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. He connected with Kelynn Jacobsen for the first two scores and found Dobbs for the third score.
North Sioux City voters will decide whether to remove cap on medical cannabis facilities
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jim Zortman isn't seeking a seat for a local office, but the North Sioux City native and businessman is campaigning, nonetheless, in the days leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Zortman is a member of a group that garnered enough signatures to get the...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Noecker, Arens win state titles
KEARNEY, Neb. – Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won their respective races at the NSAA Cross Country Championships in Kearney Friday/. Noecker set a new state record with his time of 14:58.3 to win the Class C race. It was his fourth consecutive state cross country state championship. He is the first boy to achieve that mark.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside cruises to 21st consecutive win
YANKTON, S.D. – For the first time in 108 years, the Morningside Mustangs earned a win in Yankton, South Dakota Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs, who haven’t played in Yankton since 1921, defeated the second-year program at Mount Marty 77-0 at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton. The Mustangs scored...
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction
Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over. -- Kathie Colling, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
LETTER: Embrace change to learn more about candidates
I read with interest the Journal's story about the recent League of Women Voters forum for legislative candidates, "De Witt and Henderson opt out of forum." I remember the forum I attended a few years ago when the response to Republican state Sen. Jim Carlin was hissing from the audience, not questions. I didn't learn much about Jim or other elected officials that day or what was likely to happen in the Legislature.
LETTER: Some campaign tactics insult voters' intelligence
With midterm elections coming in a few months, we will soon be inundated with all forms of political advertising - flyers, yard signs, newspapers, and billboards. Again, we will experience a constant political presence on radio, TV, and social media. In essence, we will be pulverized with political segments during all hours of the day.
