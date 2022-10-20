Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.

23 HOURS AGO