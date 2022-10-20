Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
dotesports.com
Best Hanzo crosshair in Overwatch 2
Hanzo is one of the many returning heroes in Overwatch 2, joining his DPS counterparts like Tracer, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker. Veterans of the original Overwatch will surely know how best to play as Hanzo, but there’s a new wrinkle for every player in the new sequel. That wrinkle is the reticle system, which allows players to customize the crosshair they see in-game.
dotesports.com
What does hitscan mean in Overwatch 2?
From old favorites to newer additions, part of the charm of Overwatch 2‘s cast of characters is their unique weapons and abilities. With so many different heroes and team compositions to try, every match is a new experience, even after you’ve been playing for hundreds of hours. Unlike many other multiplayer FPS games, not every character attacks with a gun, either: Overwatch 2‘s heroes have plenty of ways to take out enemies.
dotesports.com
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
dotesports.com
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 gets new Twitch drops for season one
There’s a lot of exciting free things players can get through Twitch drops for season one of Overwatch 2, and players have already had a taste of some free things after the Kiriko Twitch drops that took place earlier this month. Now, players know that there are a few...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ season 15 map rotation is a breath of fresh air
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.
dotesports.com
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
dotesports.com
The Apex Legends community wants Respawn to remove splits from ranked
Apex Legends fans on Reddit have called on developer Respawn Entertainment to remove the split system from the game’s ranked mode. Reddit user -BananasBandana- explained that they believe ranked splits are “driving Ranked mode straight into the trash bin” thanks to the high amount of grind time required to reach the upper ranks. They argued that the split system benefits high-level players and Apex Predators rather than casual players, who may suffer from worse matchmaking as a result. In edits to their post, they suggest that a ranked decay system might help in the place of splits to encourage players to continue playing in their own rank. They also suggest community-voted maps.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
dotesports.com
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
dotesports.com
Steam breaks concurrent player record for second time this year
Steam continues to prove its dominance in the gaming industry as one of the top gaming platforms in the world after it listed a new all-time record for concurrent players on the weekend. SteamDB listed that 30,032,005 users were online on Sunday. This is the highest concurrent player count recorded...
dotesports.com
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
dotesports.com
Is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign co-op?
Call of Duty fans around the world who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 have been playing through the game’s campaign mode just a few days before the game’s official release on Oct. 28. Yet, as they go through the entire list of campaign missions, players have begun to wonder...
dotesports.com
Get ready to decorate your healing items with Stickers in Apex Legends
Watch out, collectors: Apex Legends’ 15th season is introducing a new type of cosmetic known as Stickers. Stickers are exactly what they sound like: small images and pieces of art that can be used to decorate your gameplay experience. They come in many different varieties and can be attached to a handful of healing items, including “health injectors” (which includes both syringes and med kids), shield cells, shield batteries, and Phoenix Kits. While discussing Stickers during a press conference, design director Evan Nikolich shared that the goal of the feature is for players to express their own style while participating in matches.
dotesports.com
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023
VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises. One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.
dotesports.com
Broken Moon seems to be approaching the perfect map size in Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ heavily-teased upcoming map, Broken Moon, might be evidence that bigger isn’t always better for the Apex Games’ terrain. According to members of the level design team at developer Respawn, Broken Moon is slightly larger in size than World’s Edge, making it the second largest battle royale map in the game and smaller than Storm Point. “We felt that that scale really provides a strong baseline for the pacing and feel of the game and the player count,” lead level designer Jeff Shaw said in a press event.
dotesports.com
‘Be fast with muting people,’: Grubby gives the best advice to players wanting to get into Dota 2
Legendary Warcraft III player Grubby continues his Dota 2 adventures as fans worldwide tune in to watch how the former pro hones his skills. And, consideringGrubby has decades of experience playing real-time strategy (RTS) games, he’s also been helping his viewers who are considering trying out Valve’s MOBA with some useful tips and tricks.
dotesports.com
The best Apex Legends Halloween skins of all time
October is one of the very best months for Apex Legends players. Why? Halloween events, of course! Since its release in 2019, the famed battle royale has built up a huge collection of Halloween cosmetics, from creepy to cute and everything in between. No matter which character you play, chances are there’s a cosmetic you can equip to celebrate the spooky season.
Comments / 0