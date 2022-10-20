Read full article on original website
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida’s controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?
Texas’ restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They’ve prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?
Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones’ lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
DeSantis' election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. DeSantis said the people targeted had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to...
Author of "The Paris Bookseller" on Idaho Matters
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on January 11, 2022. What do Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, F. Scott Fitzgerald and E.E. Cummings all have in common? The modernist writers all lived in Paris in the 1920s. And the person who brought them together was Sylvia Beach, an American woman...
Idaho Hunger Coalition: Plight of homeless Peruvian families is greater than a housing dilemma
The Wood River Valley has a long, rich history with Peruvians. In particular, they share a love for sheepherding. So, it was no surprise to see, post-pandemic, a new stream of Peruvian families to the Sun Valley region. But something is very different this year. The region's employers need workers...
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations
*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
Ballet Idaho celebrates 50 years of dance
This year marks a very special anniversary for Ballet Idaho. Since 1972, the company has been celebrating stories of the human spirit through dance. 50 years later they are commemorating this accomplishment with the performance of four different programs. Laura Curry, Executive Director of the company and the Artistic Director, Garret Anderson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the history of Ballet Idaho and what they have in store for us this season.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
Missing in Utah: Dylan Rounds’ mother claimed son’s boots tied to suspect James Brenner
James Brenner had Dylan Rounds’ boots and placed them on a mound of dirt. That is according to Rounds' mother, Candice Cooley. She is now disclosing information that law enforcement shared with her. Rounds disappeared on Memorial Day weekend and his whereabouts are unknown.
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
