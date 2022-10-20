TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. DeSantis said the people targeted had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO