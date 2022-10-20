ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida’s controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
FLORIDA STATE
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?

Texas’ restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They’ve prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
TEXAS STATE
Should Idaho lawmakers have a say over special sessions?

Next month, Idaho voters will decide whether their legislators should be able to meet in a special session whenever they choose by amending the state’s constitution. Democrats and Republicans are split on the issue, with one side saying it’s a waste of money, while the other contends it’s a check on the governor’s office.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis' election crimes arrests confuse some suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by local police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced charges against the suspects as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit. DeSantis said the people targeted had been convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore were not eligible to...
FLORIDA STATE
Author of "The Paris Bookseller" on Idaho Matters

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on January 11, 2022. What do Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, F. Scott Fitzgerald and E.E. Cummings all have in common? The modernist writers all lived in Paris in the 1920s. And the person who brought them together was Sylvia Beach, an American woman...
IDAHO STATE
alaskareporter.com

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
ALASKA STATE
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election

A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
ADA COUNTY, ID
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations

*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Ballet Idaho celebrates 50 years of dance

This year marks a very special anniversary for Ballet Idaho. Since 1972, the company has been celebrating stories of the human spirit through dance. 50 years later they are commemorating this accomplishment with the performance of four different programs. Laura Curry, Executive Director of the company and the Artistic Director, Garret Anderson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the history of Ballet Idaho and what they have in store for us this season.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ

