Pasadena, TX

Texas Business Turns Heads With Attention-Grabbing 'Now Hiring' Sign

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas business is trying a new approach to fill its vacant positions.

After posting a series of job postings online that resulted in employees that didn't quite work out, Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena decided to shake things up a bit. "We’re trying to weed out the people that do come in. We hired one last week that lasted three days," owner Walter Parsons told KENS 5 this week. He added that a previously hired employee simply wouldn't put her cell phone away on the clock. "At least be as smart as I am," Parsons added.

Parsons would up finding a "now hiring" sign on Amazon that fit their needs. "This was the very first one at the top of the page. We got a good laugh out of it. My wife says 'Get it,' and I said 'Alright that’s fine,'" Parsons said.

"Now hiring non-stupid people," the huge sign reads as it hangs on a fence outside their pet day care on Crenshaw Road. Within 24 hours of putting the sign up, Parsons said three solid applicants have showed interest. Parsons is expected to take the sign down by the end of the week.

This stint didn't go without feedback from the community , however.

"What does it say to prior employees? 'Oh, we think you’re stupid so we’re trying to hire somebody that we think is smarter than you?'" Pasadena resident Taylor N. told the news outlet, adding that it's "disgusting, it's distasteful and it's unprofessional." A customer of the day care got a laugh out of it. "Well that’s quite different, and I thought it was kind of cute. Attention drawing," Sue said.

Parsons continues to defend the decision to hang the sign up. He says, "Come through here and take a tour and take a look at the responsibility that we have. Would you put your child somewhere that wasn’t dedicated, that didn’t have smart people in it?"

