FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
WLOS.com
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory
ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Vido
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
WLOS.com
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
WLOS.com
"It feels really good" LEAF wraps up after days of huge turnout, celebrating 50 years
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular arts festival in the mountains wrapped up on Sunday. LEAF celebrated its 50th solid gold festival this weekend at Lake Eden in Black Mountain. People from Western North Carolina and all across the country joined together to celebrate LEAF this weekend. The...
WLOS.com
Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
WLOS.com
NAEP report card: COVID takes big toll on WNC students' scores
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, an educational report was released that quantified the declines in classroom learning since the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, often referred to as the Nation's Report Card, is the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The current report looks at the 2020-21 school year and measures samples of students in the fourth and eighth grades in how they performed in reading and math.
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
LINEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after falling off a mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. they received reports that a person was missing after being seen on Grandfather Mountain. The person, who has not been...
WLOS.com
Missing: Henderson County 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area, officials say
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may be in the Asheville area, officials say, possibly in a black SUV. There is...
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
WLOS.com
Indigenous artists gather, showcase work in first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, a collective group of indigenous artists gathered to showcase their work -- on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, for the country's first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam, which happened to take place in Asheville. For hours Saturday, indigenous artists set up...
WLOS.com
Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
WLOS.com
Body of missing man found at base of Grandfather Mountain State Park cliff, officials say
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Sunday evening, Oct. 23, the body of a man reported missing was found at the base of a cliff in Grandfather Mountain State Park Sunday morning. At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, search and rescue crews were dispatched from Grandfather Mountain following an...
WLOS.com
NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
Popular Burke County wedding venue destroyed in fire, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular venue in Burke County has been destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. The Fire Marshal’s Office said it received a call about a fire at the Pavilion at Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery around 5:30 a.m. No one was inside the...
