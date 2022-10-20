Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.

