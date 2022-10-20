Read full article on original website
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Vitta Pizza’s New Duluth Location Teases Fall Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
Lake Superior Art Glass Offers Unique Halloween Event
Since 2012 when Lake Superior Art Glass set up shop in the heart of Canal park they offered people a glimpse into this amazing art form. It was important to them for people to be able to see how these beautiful pieces are made through live demonstrations in front of a large window and also of course with classes giving everyone a hands-on experience.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
Essentia Health Duluth Clinic First Street Building Reopening Skywalk
Essentia Health is in the process of transforming its downtown Duluth medical campus with their project called Vision Northland. According to Essentia, they are investing $900 million to construct a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space as well as renovate existing buildings on its downtown Duluth campus. The project will build a total of 942,000 square feet of new space.
St. Luke’s Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup
Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth
It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth
The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
City Of Superior Bagged Leaf Schedule Details For Fall 2022
You've probably noticed: the advancing season has caused what leaves remained on the trees in your yard to drop. And before it gets really cold - and they become buried underneath the snow that's bound to arrive anytime now - this would be a good time to rake them up into a bag, and get rid of them.
The 26th Annual Taste At Fitger’s Fundraiser Is Postponed Until Next Year
For over 25 years (with a gap during the height of Covid-19) over 40 of the finest restaurants in the Twin Ports would all gather together throughout the historic bluestone walls of the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth to help raise money for the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank. Every...
Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana
A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
NTSB Releases Initial Findings in Fatal Hermantown Plane Crash
Earlier this month, tragedy struck in Hermantown when a Cessna 172 plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. Killed in the crash were passengers Alyssa Schmidt, 32, her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, and Tyler Fretland, 32, who was the airplane’s certified pilot. All were from the Twin Cities area and were in Duluth to attend a wedding.
Unused Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Happens October 28 In Superior
Unused prescription medications sitting in your medicine chest should be disposed of properly. The opportunity to do that - easily - is coming up on Friday, October 28 in Superior. That's the date of the next scheduled drug take-back event, happening from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Superior Public Library.
