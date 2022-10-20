ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Lake Superior Art Glass Offers Unique Halloween Event

Since 2012 when Lake Superior Art Glass set up shop in the heart of Canal park they offered people a glimpse into this amazing art form. It was important to them for people to be able to see how these beautiful pieces are made through live demonstrations in front of a large window and also of course with classes giving everyone a hands-on experience.
DULUTH, MN
Essentia Health Duluth Clinic First Street Building Reopening Skywalk

Essentia Health is in the process of transforming its downtown Duluth medical campus with their project called Vision Northland. According to Essentia, they are investing $900 million to construct a replacement for St. Mary’s Medical Center and clinic space as well as renovate existing buildings on its downtown Duluth campus. The project will build a total of 942,000 square feet of new space.
DULUTH, MN
St. Luke's Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup

Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
DULUTH, MN
Groundbreaking Has Finally Begun For Taco Bell In East Side Of Duluth

It has been a long wait to see some action happening in an empty lot on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road in Duluth, besides the road construction that has had 21st Avenue East closed down since June. The fencing is up and a construction crew with a front-end loader is digging away at a hill to make more room for what is going to be a new Taco Bell.
DULUTH, MN
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
Iron Range Drug Bust Nets Nearly $100K In Cash, Guns, 26 Pounds Of Marijuana

A drug bust on the Iron Range took a significant amount of drugs, weapons, and cash off the street. It also brought charges for a Virginia man on probation violation charges. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) executed a search warrant on the Virginia residence of 22-year old Tyler Allen Lawrence on October 18. That search warrant was the result of an investigation that the LSVOTF conducted in coordination with Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
NTSB Releases Initial Findings in Fatal Hermantown Plane Crash

Earlier this month, tragedy struck in Hermantown when a Cessna 172 plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. Killed in the crash were passengers Alyssa Schmidt, 32, her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, and Tyler Fretland, 32, who was the airplane’s certified pilot. All were from the Twin Cities area and were in Duluth to attend a wedding.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Duluth, MN
