Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
foodgressing.com

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo

Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers

There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween

In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

