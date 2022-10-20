Read full article on original website
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
A night out with the boys or gossiping with the girls at a sleepover just doesn’t cut it. Sometimes, you need to take matters into your own hands and turn to the one thing that always leaves us feeling somewhat fulfilled, regardless of what we are going through. Comfort...
The Buffalo Bills are back at it for a Sunday Night Football game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It's been eight years since Green Bay was in town to play the Bills, with the last one taking place in 2014; when Kyle Orton was the Bills starting quarterback and Mario Williams dominated Aaron Rodgers.
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
If you like top-notch skiing, then one of the best resorts in the country is located right here in our backyard. One of the things that come along with living in the Buffalo and Western New York area is making the most of our cold weather. It sometimes seems that winter lasts a long time in the 716.
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
It was a good weekend to relax and unwind from watching the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were on their bye week in week 7, which means Bills Mafia would be watching some of the other teams around the NFL. The New York Giants are 6-1 after their 23-17 win over...
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been a godsend for the Bills franchise and the Western New York community. Since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings in March of 2020, Diggs has become one of the top four or wide receivers in the NFL. He’s on pace this season...
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
If you’re looking for a perfect trip, fret not because the gorgeous Niagara Falls in Niagara County has got you covered. Tucked in northwestern New York along the border of the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is abundant in natural attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities. Likewise, the eponymous...
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
