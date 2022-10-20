Read full article on original website
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Giants rally again, then survive to reach 6-1
The New York Giants won their fourth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday. The Giants survived a wild final 1:04 that saw Jacksonville use three Giants defensive penalties and a desperation fourth-and-15 conversion to move to the Giants’ 17-yard line with no timeouts. On the game’s final play, the Giants stopped Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after he caught a Trevor Lawrence pass.
Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates
Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]. Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Giants news, 10/24: Daboll, Love, Thibodeaux post game quotes, more headlines
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
More Thoughts
- I think the NYG are really on a terrific run and playing with skill, heart, and confidence. They pick each other up on both sides of the ball and as a team. Can't help being reminded of St. Peter's in the NCAA. It's a scrappy team that is determined to show they belong on the field with anyone.
Time for the Giants to Pay Up
I was on the fence with DJ before the season started, leaning towards drafting a new QB. Jones's play over the first 7 games has turned me around. Imagine what he can do with weapons and an offensive line. Time for Mara and Schoen to belly up to the bar and pay him.
Giants vs. Jaguars: 5 plays that led to victory over Jacksonville
The New York Giants earned another come-from-behind victory on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-17 win was turbulent at times and downright nail-biting at others. The Giants channeled Super Bowl XXXIV on the final play as cornerback Fabian Moreau tackled wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line to end the game and secure the Giants' victory.
Giants-Jags PFF grades: What can we learn?
What can the Pro Football Focus grades and official snap counts show us about the New York Giants following Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars? Let’s take a look and find out. PFF grades. Offense. Saquon Barkley did not get dinged too much for his late-game clock...
‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Daniel Jones’ fire as noteworthy as his good play
The New York Giants are 6-1. Yes, 6-1. Sunday was yet another come-from-behind, nail-biting victory, this time over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s get to our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review. Kudos to ... Daniel Jones — It’s hard to argue with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg right now....
2022 College football: Games and players to watch in Week 8
ABC - noon. How often do we see The Orange threatening the top teams in the country?. ‘Cuse has earned their rankings, and they have a few prospects we should be watching. QB Garrett Shrader is a dual-threat passer with an intriguing blend of size (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) and athleticism. He has 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in his three years for Mississippi State and Syracuse. He’s also been an efficient passer as well this year, and could be a sleeper for some teams.
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
Play-by-play review of final stop by Giants’ defense
Monday Night Football: How to watch Bears-Patriots
On Monday Night Football we get a battle of quarterbacks between the 2021 class. The Chicago Bears, who traded up with the New York Giants to get Justin Fields, vs. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots with an offense co-coordinated by former Giants coach Joe Judge. This will be...
Giants roster moves: Azeez Ojulari to IR, Quincy Roche signed, Landon Collins elevated
Landon Collins is in for the New York Giants, but Azeez Ojulari is out. Collins will be back on the field for the Giantson Sunday for the first time since 2018. Collins, signed to the practice before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers,. Collins was a Pro...
4 downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jaguars
The New York Giants are now 6-1 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday. The Giants somehow, some way, managed to survive a nerve-wracking game that seemed to careen wildly from one extreme to the other. The Jaguars seemed on the verge of blowing the game wide open about a half-dozen times.
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Stats, analytics from the Giants’ fourth-straight win
The New York Giants (6-1) outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday to come away with a 23-17 win in a game that was close for 60 minutes and literally came down to the wire. The game followed a familiar script as the Giants hung around and traded blows with...
NFC East notebook: Dak is back, dysfunction in DC, and more
Let’s look around the NFC East and see what is happening with the New York Giants’ division rivals. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on a night when the quarterback controversy effectively ended. Cooper Rush struggled mightily against a stout Philadelphia defense, going 18 of 34 for 181 yards one touchdown, and three interceptions. While Rush did a good job at keeping the Cowboys’ season afloat, it seems obvious that to truly challenge for the division title, Dallas needs more.
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger reportedly headed for surgery on fractured eye socket
New York Giants rookie tight end reportedly suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan. Bellinger, Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson all left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with what appeared to be significant injuries. When Bellinger was carted...
Giants Twitter goes nuts after nail biter vs. the Jaguars
New York Giants Twitter went wild after the Giants win another game as an underdog against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-17. Here are some of the reaction from the Giants, and from the fan base. The Giants are on the road again, heading west to face the Seattle Seahawks....
