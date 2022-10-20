Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection
The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced that the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is a six-day selection. ESPN or FOX will televise the game, with an official announcement set for Saturday following...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian says Texas has to ‘clean up the self-inflicted wounds’
It’s been a rough few days since the Texas Longhorns fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater. By all means, it was a winnable game for Texas, but the team’s penalties would imply otherwise. Essentially, Texas still has a lot to clean up to have success throughout the remainder of the 2022 regular season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas S Anthony Cook in street clothes for the second half against Oklahoma State
Per Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com, Texas Longhorns starting safety Anthony Cook is in street clothes to start the second half it looks to be out for the remainder of the game. Cook was seen wearing a sling on his left arm from an injury that transpired at some point in the first half.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State final score: Quinn Ewers INTs stymie attempted Longhorns comeback in 41-34 loss
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns are in Stillwater on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. Central matchup against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys on ABC. The Longhorns are riding a three-game winning streak as they seek to end a rough 1-5 start in true road games under head coach Steve Sarkisian while the Cowboys try to bounce back from a double-overtime defeat by the Horned Frogs last week in Fort Worth.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 41-34 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State
In one of the more frustrating performances from the Texas Longhorns in recent memory, Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-34. Here are a few initial thoughts from the game. Texas completely collapsed. Again. There was a point when the Horns held a...
