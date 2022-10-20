ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection

The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced that the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is a six-day selection. ESPN or FOX will televise the game, with an official announcement set for Saturday following...
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State final score: Quinn Ewers INTs stymie attempted Longhorns comeback in 41-34 loss

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns are in Stillwater on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. Central matchup against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys on ABC. The Longhorns are riding a three-game winning streak as they seek to end a rough 1-5 start in true road games under head coach Steve Sarkisian while the Cowboys try to bounce back from a double-overtime defeat by the Horned Frogs last week in Fort Worth.
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 41-34 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State

In one of the more frustrating performances from the Texas Longhorns in recent memory, Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-34. Here are a few initial thoughts from the game. Texas completely collapsed. Again. There was a point when the Horns held a...
