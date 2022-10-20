Operation Football Game of the Week Preview: Bellbrook at Valley View
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook and Valley View have clinched their respective division titles in the Southwestern Buckeye League with perfect 6-0 records. This Friday, the Golden Eagles and Spartans meet in the regular season finale to settle the overall claim to the SWBL in our final Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0