Bellbrook, OH

Operation Football Game of the Week Preview: Bellbrook at Valley View

By Joey DeBerardino
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook and Valley View have clinched their respective division titles in the Southwestern Buckeye League with perfect 6-0 records. This Friday, the Golden Eagles and Spartans meet in the regular season finale to settle the overall claim to the SWBL in our final Operation Football Premier Health Game of the Week.

WDTN

WDTN

