Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Al Ross, Longtime ‘Spectrum West’ Host on Wisconsin Public Radio Passes Away at 73
Wisconsin (WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO PRESS RELEASE) - Wisconsin Public Radio is sad to announce the death of longtime friend and colleague Al Ross, host of the western Wisconsin regional arts and culture program “Spectrum West.” He was 73 years old. Ross joined WPR in 2008, providing local news breaks and announcements during “The Joy Cardin Show” and “Morning Edition” from our Eau Claire studios. The following year, he became the host of “Spectrum West,” a role well suited to his skills as a producer and interviewer.
WEAU-TV 13
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.
Comments / 0