Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

KTLA

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market

One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market. Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop

An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff’s deputies investigate body found on Azusa road

An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. Angeles National Forest officials contacted the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:34 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, according to Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the fire department.
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne Identified

A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA.com

Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County

An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

