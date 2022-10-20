ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

stonybrook.edu

Spiegel Receives 2022 INSPIRE Award from AMWA

Rebecca Spiegel, MD, MA, FAES, associate professor of Neurology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, and director of the Stony Brook Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, was honored with the 2022 INSPIRE Award from the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA). The Leadership Council of the...
STONY BROOK, NY
stonybrook.edu

The Sound of Music in the Library

A full house packed the Special Collections Seminar Room on Wednesday, October 19, to listen to Gems from the Music Library’s Vinyl Collection. Gisele Schierhorst, Head of the Music Library, played selections from the over 26,000 LPs that are discoverable in our SEARCH! interface. Gisele provided brief descriptions and...
STONY BROOK, NY

