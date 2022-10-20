Read full article on original website
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
freightwaves.com
UPS hikes 2023 GRI by 6.9%, matching FedEx
UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) increase takes effect Dec. 27, a week before the FedEx (NYSE: FDX) increase. The UPS increase applies to its U.S. air and ground delivery services, as well as its international services. UPS also announced a 6.2% increase on heavier weighted air shipments moving within the U.S....
freightwaves.com
LTL industry unveils single standard for electronic bills of lading
For the first time in its 100-year history, the less-than-truckload industry has a standard format for electronically transmitting bills of lading (BOL). The new eBOL standard was announced Monday by the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), an LTL advocacy group that oversees industry pricing and protocols. The single standard will, over time, replace the multitude of digital platforms that shippers, carriers and 3PLs have used over the years, according to NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council, the group that spearheaded the three-year effort.
Recap: Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings
Coca-Cola KO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Pentair Q3 Earnings
Pentair PNR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pentair beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $85.80 million from the same period last...
freightwaves.com
Shippeo raises $40M to further supply chain visibility platform expansion
Shippeo, a Paris-based supply chain visibility platform, announced Monday the closing of a $40 million funding round. With new money from existing investors Battery Ventures, Partech, NGP Capital, ETF Partners, Bpifrance Digital Venture and SAP.io, alongside new strategic investors Hong Kong-based LFX Venture Partners and Japan-based Yamaha Motor Ventures, Shippeo plans to use the funding to accelerate expansion efforts in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions.
GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. It’s also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record $41.89 billion. The figure still fell short of Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $42.1 billion.
freightwaves.com
5 SONAR charts that stand out
Sick of earnings season yet? It’s this time of the quarter when I miss my old position as a sell-side stock analyst the least. For those looking to get caught up on earnings, there is plenty of coverage on FreightWaves. For freight carriers, the themes so far have been loosening market conditions and the lack of a fall peak season this year. Meanwhile, for CPG companies, recent themes include rising demand elasticities, moderating price increases, pressure from private label brands, continuing supply chain challenges and ongoing labor constraints.
freightwaves.com
Did US slash imports too much, setting stage for shipping rebound?
The U.S. supply chain is in the throes of a so-called “bullwhip effect.” Importers overreacted to last year’s congestion and heightened consumer demand, brought in too much cargo too early, and are now stuck with excess inventory. Could there be a bullwhip effect in the opposite direction next year?
Recap: Kimberly-Clark Q3 Earnings
Kimberly-Clark KMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kimberly-Clark missed estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.46. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same period last...
Apple calls on global supply chain to become carbon neutral by 2030
Apple aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. The company that uses 100% renewable energy since 2018 to power its global corporate operations wants to accelerate the work with its suppliers to decarbonize Apple-related production, while it keeps expanding investments in clean energy and climate solutions around the world. In...
freightwaves.com
Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics acquires niche 3PL
Hazardous materials hauler Grammer Logistics announced Monday it has acquired specialty 3PL Logistics Management Resources Inc. (LMR). Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LMR provides managed transportation services in the chemicals and industrial gases industries. The 41-year-old 3PL specializes in bulk tank, truckload, drayage and...
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Coke’s net income rose 14% to $2.8 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 69 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of a 64-cent profit.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up slightly as market sends mixed signals
The average retail benchmark diesel price squeezed out a small gain in the past week even as wholesale prices were plummeting and futures prices were also down overall in an otherwise volatile market. After a two-week run of gains that added just over 50 cents a gallon to the Department...
freightwaves.com
MSC acquiring international harbor towage provider
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. is acquiring international harbor towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei. MSC said in an announcement Sunday that, through its wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl, it had agreed to acquire 100% of the share capital of the towage operator from Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’ infrastructure investment business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
freightwaves.com
Digital freight platform Convoy announces 2nd round of layoffs since June
Digital freight startup Convoy announced Monday that it is cutting more jobs, the tech giant’s second round of layoffs in the past year after slashing 7% of its workforce in June. However, the Seattle-based company declined to disclose the number of employees being terminated “out of respect for our...
freightwaves.com
E-commerce platform BoxC hires military mail operations and DHL veteran
Global logistics platform BoxC has appointed former industry and military veteran Mark Waverek as director of business development to steer the growth of its e-commerce solution. “We’re very excited to have someone with Mark’s pedigree and experience driving growth in international e-commerce markets,” said CEO Michael Pakula. “His unique global...
freightwaves.com
For freight companies, this year’s peak will be weak
Peak season, an annual event in the freight industry, serves as the most important season in the calendar for many transportation firms. Depending on mode, peak season kicks off at different points on the calendar, mostly based around the role in the supply chain that a freight provider plays in ensuring that retail goods are on the shelves for the holidays.
