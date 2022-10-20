(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center is out with its forecast for the fast-approaching winter and the first question many Minnesotans will have is, how cold will it be and how much snow will we get? Brad Pugh with NOAA says there's no clear indication whether November, December and January will have above- or below-normal temperatures -- but if you include February he says the “temperature outlook does slightly favor below-normal temperatures for Minnesota, Wisconsin and the UP in Michigan."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO