ramblinwreck.com
Kickoff, TV Set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is looking for its fourth-straight win at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, after beating the Hokies on the road in 2014, 2016 and 2018 (the teams did not meet in 2020 due to schedule restructure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic).Prior to its last three wins in Blacksburg, Va., the Yellow Jackets were 0-4 all-time at Virginia Tech. VT leads the all-time series between the squads, 11-7.
techlunchpail.com
2023 #1 Heavyweight Wrestler, Three-Star DE Jimmy Mullen Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech made a major, dual-sport splash on the recruiting trail this weekend as elite wrestler and intriguing DE Jimmy Mullen committed to the Hokies. Mullen is ranked as the #1 heavyweight wrestler in the 2023 class by FloWrestling while being a top 10 pound-for-pound wrestler in the 2023 class by FloWrestling and Intermat, two of the leading collegiate wrestling publications. Mullen is also a three-star DE who is ranked as the 26th best football recruit in New Jersey by Rivals and 32nd best in New Jersey by On3.
2025 S Faheem Delane enjoys Virginia Tech environment, seeing his brother perform in latest visit
Olney (MD) Our Lady Good Counsel Class of 2025 defensive back Faheem Delane is already one of the nation’s best prospects with scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Boston College, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others. Delane, the younger brother of Virginia Tech true freshman defensive...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech junior part of all-female grounds crew at Little League Softball World Series
The Little League Softball World Series, for the first time, had an all-female grounds crew – and the person in charge of painting the foul lines and getting the mound ready was Virginia Tech junior Julie Kessler. “Being a part of this group is something that I will cherish...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Justyn Mutts named preseason 2nd-team All-ACC
The Virginia Tech Hokies received some big news earlier this year when senior forward Justyn Mutts announced he was returning to Blacksburg for one more year. Mutts transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season from Delaware. Mutts began his college career at High Point, where he spent one season, then transferred to Delaware before spending the previous two years with the Hokies. Mutts explored professional basketball options in the offseason before deciding to give college hoops one more run.
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain for Southgate extension; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Youngkin restores rights to more than 800 former inmates. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Youngkin says Va. will not follow CDC recommendation on COVID shots. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Highland County losing more paid EMS staff....
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
wfxrtv.com
Everyone safe after threat at Lord Botetourt High School
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at Lord Botetourt High School after noon on Friday because of a threat. Sheriff Matthew Ward says the threat, which told students to “be ready” for a shooting at 2 p.m., was reported by a parent.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
beckersspine.com
6 things to know about Carilion Clinic orthopedics
Carilion Clinic is a Roanoke, Va.-based health clinic that serves nearly 1 million patients in the area across its departments, which include The Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences. Six things to know about Carilion Clinic's Department of Orthopaedics:. 1. The orthopedic institute is Carilion's first institute, combining two complementary disciplines.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates road work, maintenance schedules for Route 29, I-81 corridors
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 600 and Johnson Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. *UPDATE* Mile marker 14 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Quentin A. Rickman, 39 of Roanoke, was charged with disregarding a red light and not having insurance. EARLIER: Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three...
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: State Police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run
Virginia State Police is asking for any information regarding an individual wanted for questioning in a Sept. 21 fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at...
WSET
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
