Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
Ukraine – live: Russia ‘conducts secret work’ at nuclear plant amid ‘terror act’ fears
Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless...
Tucker Carlson's son works for Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. GOP whip race makes it a hot topic
GOP lawmakers and pundits are publicly jumping to the defense of Buckley Carlson, communications director for Indiana's Rep. Jim Banks and son to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, following a report and resulting labels of nepotism. In a heated conversation over the weekend, the senior Carlson demanded Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, chairman of...
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begin
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Griner, 31, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is held. At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.
