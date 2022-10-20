ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
The Independent

Ukraine – live: Russia ‘conducts secret work’ at nuclear plant amid ‘terror act’ fears

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”Russia plans to use a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting to repeat its baseless...
The Week

Brittney Griner's 9-year conviction upheld by Russian court

Brittney Griners's drug smuggling conviction was upheld after a Russian court denied her appeal on Tuesday, Good Morning America reports. Griner is currently facing a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty in July.  Griner appeared on a video call for her appeal hearing and pleaded with the court to reassess the length of her sentence, noting that people convicted of similar crimes were given shorter sentences. Griner reasserted that the vape cartridges containing cannabis oil found in her luggage were there mistakenly, and she did not intend to smuggle them.  "I beg that the court takes in all of the stakes that was overlooked in...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begin

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their compensation. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
The Associated Press

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Griner, 31, was not at the Moscow Regional Court hearing but appeared via video link from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is held. At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.
