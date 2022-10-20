Read full article on original website
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
Charlottesville Police have ID’d the victim in an early Sunday-morning shooting on West Main Street downtown. Devonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1 a.m. incident that started as an altercation in an unnamed bar. Two female bystanders were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Police investigating Monday shooting death on Community Street
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street in Harrisonburg on Monday morning. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 11 a.m. Upon arrival, Harrisonburg Police and Harrisonburg Fire officials located the victim, a 38-year-old male, and began treatment.
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
wina.com
Three shot, 1 fatally, in weekend shooting on W Main
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One dead, two injured in overnight shooting on West Main Street
NBC 29 News
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
Drugs, firearms found in Charlottesville bust, search for suspect underway
According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.
NBC 29 News
Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall. Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs19news
Three juveniles facing charges for weekend shooting in hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred near the Omni Hotel in Charlottesville on Oct. 15. Around 5:15 p.m. that evening, two juvenile males were shot near the parking lot of the hotel. The Charlottesville Police Department opened an investigation...
The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
