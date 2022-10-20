St. Mary’s Catholic School recently raised funds through their annual Pink Out T-Shirt sales for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These funds were raised in honor of the school secretary, Kristy Martin, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently under treatment. Martin and her family donated the funds to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Cancer Center to assist with purchasing a PET Scanner, which is a valuable tool for early detection and treatment of this disease. The donation was presented to the NRMC Foundation at a school pep rally with Martin and her family present. On front row rom left are Braylee Martin, Lilly Martin, Junior Martin, Hayes Harrington and Hendrix Harrington. On second row are Stephanie Martin, Brandi Harrington, St. Mary’s Chancellor Fr. Irion St. Romain, Cancer Center Director Kayla Dowden, Kristy Martin, NRMC Foundation Development Director Halie Errington, St. Mary’s Development Director Lisa Guillet, Hudson Harrington and St. Mary’s Principal Jason Lachica. On third row are Hunter Martin and Edward Martin.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO