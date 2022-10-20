Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Pre-Registration Closing Soon Free Family-Oriented Fishing Event In Natchitoches
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the kick-off event celebrating Parc Natchitoches joining the Get Out & Fish! Program. This family-friendly fishing event will include a fishing tournament for all ages, various fishing activities and demonstrations, and raffle prizes! The pond will be stocked with adult-size channel catfish prior to the event.
Natchitoches Times
NPTCC Back to School Bash was a smash
On Sept. 30, 2022, Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center hosted its first pep rally of the school year. Bobby Benjamin, principal, opened the event thanking the NPTCC Student Council and Youth Volunteer Corps for their hard work in preparing for the event. Wayne Crawford, Student Council president, also welcomed guests and reminded students that, “by working together students can make their school experience better”. Principal Benjamin then used the theme of “building partnerships that lead to success” to introduce Cloyd Benjamin, Assistant District Attorney of Natchitoches Parish, and The Dreams Foundation, an organization that supports the local community. Last December, The Dreams Foundation announced it would be adopting NPTCC, and the pep rally was their first joint venture.
Natchitoches Times
Mayor continues to meet with citizens each Friday morning
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. continued a tradition of welcoming Natchitoches stakeholders to sit down for a Friday morning chat, Oct. 14. The meetings outside City Hall serve as an opportunity for residents to discuss issues affecting their community directly with the Mayor. A visit by Mike McConathy prompted a discussion...
Natchitoches Times
Fairview Alpha Honor Roll
Fairview Alpha Elementary School announces honor roll students for the first nine weeks.
Natchitoches Times
McDowell honored as NSU’s Homecoming guest captain
NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named First Sergeant Raymond McDowell the honorary captain of the Oct. 22 Homecoming football game. For over 25 years, First Sergeant McDowell has served the Army and Army Reserve...
Natchitoches Times
Pink Out Fundraiser
St. Mary’s Catholic School recently raised funds through their annual Pink Out T-Shirt sales for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These funds were raised in honor of the school secretary, Kristy Martin, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently under treatment. Martin and her family donated the funds to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Cancer Center to assist with purchasing a PET Scanner, which is a valuable tool for early detection and treatment of this disease. The donation was presented to the NRMC Foundation at a school pep rally with Martin and her family present. On front row rom left are Braylee Martin, Lilly Martin, Junior Martin, Hayes Harrington and Hendrix Harrington. On second row are Stephanie Martin, Brandi Harrington, St. Mary’s Chancellor Fr. Irion St. Romain, Cancer Center Director Kayla Dowden, Kristy Martin, NRMC Foundation Development Director Halie Errington, St. Mary’s Development Director Lisa Guillet, Hudson Harrington and St. Mary’s Principal Jason Lachica. On third row are Hunter Martin and Edward Martin.
Natchitoches Times
Free Louisiana legal seminars this week
The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) is again participating in the “Lawyers In Libraries” virtual statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA). This year, the LSBA statewide week of service will be Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 29. The annual program will celebrate its ninth year of service to the public by providing virtual services via five live webinars on timely legal issues. There will also be an instruction video on using the free Find Legal Help Portal. These will be broadcast on the LSBA Louisiana Lawyers in Libraries Facebook page throughout the week.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central Volleyball hosts first “Christmas in October” Tournament
Ugly Christmas sweaters, challenging southern competition and going undefeated- what more could Natchitoches Central Volleyball ask for?. “Nothing!” says head coach Kerri Kiercofe. Last Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, Natchitoches Central Volleyball hosted its first-ever “Christmas in October” tournament. Named after what Natchitoches is best known for, coaches came decked out in Christmas sweaters, light-up antlers and beads, while players donned red and green hair ribbons and festive socks. With over 10 teams playing over the two-day schedule, it was all hands on deck for the Chiefs.
Natchitoches Times
SANDRA KAY SMITH GARRETT
A service celebrating the life of Sandra Kay Smith Garrett will be held at Coulee Bethel Baptist Church Oct. 24 with Jeff Mahloch officiating. Burial will follow at Coulee Bethel Cemetery in Campti. Sandra Kay Garrett, 73, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police Department reminds everyone to practice safety this Halloween
The City of Natchitoches will have neighborhood trick-or-treating for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Natchitoches Police Department would like to encourage parents and children to follow these safety tips while enjoying trick-or-treating. •. Only trick-or-treat during the observed hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. • Children should...
Natchitoches Times
Pink Out-Wipe Out! Tigers on top
The Tigers are hotter than a summer day in Louisiana! 4A Peabody High School of Alexandria was no match for St. Mary’s at their annual Pink-Out game as they fell 58-6 to give the Tigers their seventh win of the season. One aspect of the game that left everyone...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police warn citizens about scammers posing as NPD
The Natchitoches Police Department has been made aware of scammers who are attempting to defraud citizens out of money by posing as police officers. This is a common phone scam and the suspects are “spoofing” the phone number of the Natchitoches Police Department and using the actual names of NPD officers. When scammers spoof a phone number it appears on the recipient’s caller ID as if the call is coming from the police department.
Natchitoches Times
Chiefs upset Shreveport Gators in district match-up
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs football team traveled to Shreveport Friday, Oct. 14 to compete in a district game versus Captain Shreve High School. The Shreveport Gators were previously 3-3 and 0-3 in district play, while the Chiefs were 2-4 and 1-2 in district play. After falling 31-20 to the Gators the previous season, the Chiefs were inspired to make a comeback this year. With several starters out, such as their starting quarterback and wide receiver, Captain Shreve was at a slight disadvantage.
