Numbers, Numbers, Numbers: the Numbers Behind Tomoru Honda’s World Record 200 FLy
Tomoru Honda broke the World Record while swimming against the former World Record holder - which it turns out, is not that rare. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Japanese swimmer Tomoru Honda took a surprise World Record in the 200 fly (1:46.85) on Saturday, breaking the old record of...
2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) The first night of finals from the opening stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup series in Berlin will feature 12 events, with some key names taking on tough doubles. Among those is the American duo of Hali Flickinger and Beata Nelson, as...
After SC Worlds Slight, Beata Nelson Is On Her Way to Six-Figure World Cup Payday
Beata Nelson won't race at this year's premier short course meters meet, but she's still going to make a pile of cash for her efforts. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. American swimmer Beata Nelson, for the second-straight season, was left off a US roster for the Short Course World...
Dylan Carter Rips 20.77 50 Free, Rewrites T&T National Record from 2012
Dylan Carter broke a 10-year-old Trinidad & Tobago national record with a 20.77 in the men’s 50-meter freestyle on Friday en route to his first World Cup win at the first stop of the series in Berlin. The 26-year-old USC graduate was .32 seconds faster than his previous best...
Gretchen Walsh Posts 50.53 100 Fly, Becomes Fastest Woman Ever Unsuited
SCY (25 yards) Remember when we said that the women’s 100 fly at NCAAs would be a four-woman race between Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Kate Douglass, and Maggie MacNeil? Well, we were wrong. Because Gretchen Walsh just dropped a 50.53 100 fly in a practice suit today, overtaking MacNeil’s mark of 50.84 to become the fastest woman ever unsuited in the event. In addition, she is also the second woman to crack the 51-second barrier unsuited, as MacNeil was the first two weeks ago.
