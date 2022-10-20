Read full article on original website
godofwine77
4d ago
It's a damned movie. if kids can't tell the difference between movies and real life I blame their parents. Folks always complaining. I'm gonna see it today
Reply
17
I'm Alive!
3d ago
I feel like the movie is being targeted on purpose, intentionally being Sabotaged not to be greater than their great white hope - SUPERMAN, because black Adam is a black man played by a great block buster actor; Dewayne Johnson who has a fan base that can easily make that happen. associated press, huh? who you associated with to sabotage this movie?
Reply
19
Daniel F. Ray
3d ago
currently sitting at an 88% viewer rating on Rotten Tomatoes while being 44% for film critics, Surefire sign that's a great movie
Reply
7
Comments