Read full article on original website
Margo Schmackle
5d ago
How stupid. what does your birth certificate say. Get a handle on your life. It's male or female nothing else.
Reply(2)
17
Hermione Danger
4d ago
I'm going to start claiming my 4 cats 🐈 because they identify as humans..is that ok🤔😊😻😻😻😻
Reply
14
Conservative truth
4d ago
How stupid is this country getting??? You're born male or female. Period.
Reply
16
Related
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive
Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
MSNBC
GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 checks coming in weeks as 33 states boost benefits – see exact date
THE next $841 payment for millions of SSI users has been scheduled to arrive in just a few weeks. SSI payments usually go out on the first of each month, unless the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The next payment will be made on November 1. According to...
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? Depends on your birthday
(NEXSTAR) – Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits, starting in January. The larger checks are part of a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, designed to offset inflation. Thanks to soaring inflation rates, the 2023 COLA raise is the largest in decades at 8.7%.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?
Now that Social Security recipients finally know the cost-of-living adjustment for next year, many will also want to know how that translates into real money. The Social Security Administration...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
Gavin Newsom slammed for allowing illegal immigrants to get California IDs: 'Part of a much bigger agenda'
A California resident who emigrated to the United States legally pushed back Tuesday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on a plan allowing undocumented residents to obtain state IDs. Mike Diaz told Fox & Friends First host Carley Shimkus that the idea is "part of a much bigger problem"...
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?
News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
Social Security: What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit You Can Receive in 2023?
The 8.7% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment that goes into effect in 2023 will boost payments across the board for recipients -- including those who receive the maximum benefit this year....
Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
NBC News
523K+
Followers
58K+
Post
331M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20