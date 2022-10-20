ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe, NE

KETV.com

Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County

SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in

KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KEARNEY, NE

