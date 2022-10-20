Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
Kearney Hub
Wind fuels bean field fire in northern Buffalo County
SHELTON — Firefighters from 10 agencies are battling a field fire southeast of Ravenna in northern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was call to a bean field fire near at 27760 Sodtown Road. Shortly after, Gibbon and Ravenna fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Kearney Hub
New Kearney Area Animal Shelter director is happily settling in
KEARNEY — Braden Wilkes knelt down on the floor inside the Kearney Area Animal Shelter to coax Pee Wee, her 2-week-old pygmy goat, to follow her into her office. “Come,” she said gently. Soon, Pee Wee scampered into Wilkes’ office, nosed around a bit and settled down on a soft pad Wilkes keeps for Pee Wee on the floor.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg football beats out Broken Bow in season finale
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Gothenburg football welcomed on in Broken Bow for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, Swedes take down the Indians 33-14 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
Toddler hospitalized in northern Kansas after being exposed to illicit drug
A child was transported to a hospital early Friday morning in Phillips County after police say they were exposed to a possible illicit drug.
Comments / 0