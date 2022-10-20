Read full article on original website
Ohio's semiquincentennial commission issues first batch of celebration recommendations
A statewide commission tasked with planning Ohio's part of the USA's 250th anniversary has issued its first round of ideas and recommendations. The suggestions don't yet have many specifics but range from celebrating Ohio's aviation history to the importance of waterways like Lake Erie and the Ohio River. "There are...
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
Among the topics that could be getting more attention when state lawmakers return from break is Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee. A bipartisan bill would end the mandate to retain a student in third grade if they don’t pass their reading test. But some education researchers believe that’s a step in the wrong direction.
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24,...
