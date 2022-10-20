ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

UFP Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $167.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million. The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $13 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, beating Street...
The Associated Press

Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues

Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space. Total costs and expenses fell 54%, and net income more than tripled to $1.13 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.77 per share. Total revenue slipped about 10% to $2.51 billion.
The Associated Press

Helbiz Signs Merger Agreement with Wheels, Potentially Doubling Full Year Revenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). Wheels was founded in 2018 and is led by veterans of the micro-mobility and shared transportation industries. Wheels was founded by Jonathan and Joshua Viner, investments were led by Ben Boyer, General Partner of Tenaya Capital; Duncan Davidson, a founding partner at Bullpen Capital; and Tarkan Maner, former CEO at Wyse and Nexenta and current Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. Wheels CEO Marco McCottry — who had prior stints at...
The Associated Press

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. It’s also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record $41.89 billion, though that’s still short of the $42.1 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. More than 80% of GM’s revenue came from North America.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

BioConsortia Pipeline Recognized by S&P Global as Leading Source of Crop Science Innovation

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- BioConsortia, Inc. today announced the company has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Crop Science Awards in the category of Best R&D Pipeline. The highly coveted awards, formerly known as the Agrow Awards, draw submissions from around the world highlighting the creativity and innovation permeating the industry. The nomination coincides with results from 2022 trials conducted in 20 states confirming superior product performance in the field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005682/en/ BioConsortia CEO Marcus Meadows-Smith thanks the team at S&P Global Commodity Insights...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
The Associated Press

SaveDay Announces New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- SaveDay, the only $0 employer-cost 401(k) provider for small and medium-sized businesses helping millions of middle-class workers build retirement savings and generational wealth, today announced that Holly Tachovsky has been appointed the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Tachovsky steps into the role following Barry Mione, SaveDay’s co-founder, who has been appointed SaveDay’s Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005256/en/ SaveDay has appointed Holly Tachovsky as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

International Materials Appoints Michael R. Kirby as Chief Financial Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- International Materials LLC (IMI), today announced the appointment of Michael R. Kirby as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, 2022. Mr. Kirby will succeed Mr. Dan O’Bryon who stepped down after seven years of service to IMI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005441/en/ Michael R. Kirby, CFO International Materials LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Custom Truck One Source and Battle Motors Announce New Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) is excited to announce the expansion of their offerings with the addition of Battle Motors to their truck inventory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005134/en/ Custom Truck One Source will offer Battle Motor’s full cabover line including electric trucks. (Photo: Business Wire)
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

J.B. Hunt Celebrates Second Driver in Company History to Achieve Five Million Safe Driving Miles

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that for just the second time in its 60-plus year history, a company driver has achieved five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005951/en/ Tony Broussard, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver based in Haslet, Texas, recently became the second driver in company history to achieve five million safe driving miles. (Photo: Business Wire)
HASLET, TX
The Associated Press

Crisp and Promomash Announce Breakthrough Integration for Trade Spend Performance and Analysis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Crisp, the open data collaboration platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, distributors and retailers, and Promomash, the trade promotion and field marketing management software and services platform, today announced an exclusive partnership to provide a new, integrated solution that will revolutionize how CPG brands understand their retail trade spend. For the first time, emerging CPG brand management teams will have access to their “plan vs. actual” trade spend performance – including sales lift and profitability – all within the Promomash platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005323/en/ Prior to Crisp’s new integration with Promomash, CPG brands needed to manually download actual sales data from separate retailer portals for each customer and then integrate the data into trade promotion management systems or spreadsheets. This required significant effort and time. Additionally, brands needed to subscribe to additional services to understand if any lift to actual sales occurred from promotions, often with at least a month’s delay in receiving the data.
The Associated Press

Kyndryl Expands Technology Strategy and Integration Services to Enable Customers’ Digital Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced Kyndryl Consult, which combines Kyndryl’s longstanding consulting expertise with industry-leading technology integration solutions. With a global team of highly skilled consultants, architects, specialists and program professionals, Kyndryl Consult will help new and existing customers navigate complex technology environments and accelerate business outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005342/en/ Kyndryl Consult’s vast services span mission-critical expertise in IT processes, strategy and operations; native and hybrid cloud acceleration; application and mainframe modernization; artificial intelligence; data and analytics; network and edge computing capabilities; digital workplace services; and security and resiliency offerings.
The Associated Press

OriginClear Opens Equity Line with GHS Investments

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy