UFP Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $167.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPI