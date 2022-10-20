ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Idaho Cash

04-07-28-33-34

(four, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $20,900

Lucky For Life

03-27-33-40-41, Lucky Ball: 12

(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

Pick 3 Night

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Pick 4 Day

0-4-9-8

(zero, four, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Night

1-4-9-1

(one, four, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

Weekly Grand

07-13-14-24-32

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)

