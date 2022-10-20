ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
04-07-28-33-34
(four, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,900
Lucky For Life
03-27-33-40-41, Lucky Ball: 12
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty, forty-one; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
Pick 3 Night
5-6-0
(five, six, zero)
Pick 4 Day
0-4-9-8
(zero, four, nine, eight)
Pick 4 Night
1-4-9-1
(one, four, nine, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
Weekly Grand
07-13-14-24-32
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
