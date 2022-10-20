Upcoming Adult and Youth Sport Leagues Registration Dates
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (October 20, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for several adult and youth sports leagues. Youth programs are available for children in grades pre-k to 8 and consist of a six-game season, as well as skills clinics, evaluations, practices, and playoffs.
Youth Leagues:
Basketball
GRADES: 2-8
DATES: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, October – December 2022
TIME: 6 - 7 p.m. - Grades 2-3
6 - 8 p.m. - Grades 4-5
7 - 9 p.m. - Grades 6-8
LOCATION: South Olive Community Center (345 Summa St.)
FEE: $60/resident, $75/ non-resident
REGISTRATION: Through October 28 or until full.
Jr. Soccer
GRADES: Pre-k-1
DATES: Tuesdays and Thursdays, January – February 2023
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Howard Park Softball Field (1302 Parker Ave.)
FEE: $60/residents, $75/non-resident
REGISTRATION: Starts October 17 until full.
Spring Soccer
GRADES: 2-8
DATES: Tuesdays and Thursdays, February – April 2023
TIME: 6 - 7 p.m. - Grades 2-3
6 - 8 p.m. - Grades 4-5
7 - 9 p.m. - Grades 6-8
LOCATION: Howard Park (1302 Parker Ave.) and South Olive Park (345 Summa St.)
FEE: $60/resident, $75/non-resident
REGISTRATION: Starts October 17 until full.
Adult Leagues:
Coed Softball: Program includes a 10-game season followed by single-elimination playoffs. Teams will consist of five men and five women.
AGES: 18+
DATES: Mondays, January – March 2023 (Winter League), April – June 2023 (Spring League)
TIME: 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m.
LOCATION: Howard Park Softball Field (1302 Parker Ave.)
FEE: $500/team
REGISTRATION: Call (561) 804-4900 to inquire about dates.
Drop-in Pickleball
AGES: Open to all
DATES: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, August – December 2023
TIME: 6:45 – 8:45 p.m.
LOCATION: Howard Park Tennis Courts (1302 Parker Ave.)
FEE: Free
REGISTRATION: On-site during your visit.
For more information, please email Recreation Program Coordinator Ronald Davis at rdavis@wpb.org. To register, please call (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771), visit teamsideline.com/WPBAthletics or any City of West Palm Beach community center.
