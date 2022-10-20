Upcoming Adult and Youth Sport Leagues Registration Dates

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (October 20, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for several adult and youth sports leagues. Youth programs are available for children in grades pre-k to 8 and consist of a six-game season, as well as skills clinics, evaluations, practices, and playoffs.

Youth Leagues:

Basketball

GRADES: 2-8

DATES: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, October – December 2022

TIME: 6 - 7 p.m. - Grades 2-3

6 - 8 p.m. - Grades 4-5

7 - 9 p.m. - Grades 6-8

LOCATION: South Olive Community Center (345 Summa St.)

FEE: $60/resident, $75/ non-resident

REGISTRATION: Through October 28 or until full.

Jr. Soccer

GRADES: Pre-k-1

DATES: Tuesdays and Thursdays, January – February 2023

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Howard Park Softball Field (1302 Parker Ave.)

FEE: $60/residents, $75/non-resident

REGISTRATION: Starts October 17 until full.

Spring Soccer

GRADES: 2-8

DATES: Tuesdays and Thursdays, February – April 2023

TIME: 6 - 7 p.m. - Grades 2-3

6 - 8 p.m. - Grades 4-5

7 - 9 p.m. - Grades 6-8

LOCATION: Howard Park (1302 Parker Ave.) and South Olive Park (345 Summa St.)

FEE: $60/resident, $75/non-resident

REGISTRATION: Starts October 17 until full.

Adult Leagues:

Coed Softball: Program includes a 10-game season followed by single-elimination playoffs. Teams will consist of five men and five women.

AGES: 18+

DATES: Mondays, January – March 2023 (Winter League), April – June 2023 (Spring League)

TIME: 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Howard Park Softball Field (1302 Parker Ave.)

FEE: $500/team

REGISTRATION: Call (561) 804-4900 to inquire about dates.

Drop-in Pickleball

AGES: Open to all

DATES: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, August – December 2023

TIME: 6:45 – 8:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Howard Park Tennis Courts (1302 Parker Ave.)

FEE: Free

REGISTRATION: On-site during your visit.

For more information, please email Recreation Program Coordinator Ronald Davis at rdavis@wpb.org. To register, please call (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771), visit teamsideline.com/WPBAthletics or any City of West Palm Beach community center.