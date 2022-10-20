ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SVB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $469 million.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, said it had earnings of $7.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.79 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.57 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

