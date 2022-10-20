OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky Lines

03-07-12-15-17-23-28-29

(three, seven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

8-3-6-9

(eight, three, six, nine)

Pick 4 1PM

3-0-3-7

(three, zero, three, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

2-1-6-0

(two, one, six, zero)

Pick 4 7PM

3-3-7-0

(three, three, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

