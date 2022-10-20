Independent Bank Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million. The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $13 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, beating Street...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $58.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.26 per share. The water and fuel pumping systems company posted...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Tuesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast after reporting a decline in third-quarter earnings, primarily due to higher warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). Wheels was founded in 2018 and is led by veterans of the micro-mobility and shared transportation industries. Wheels was founded by Jonathan and Joshua Viner, investments were led by Ben Boyer, General Partner of Tenaya Capital; Duncan Davidson, a founding partner at Bullpen Capital; and Tarkan Maner, former CEO at Wyse and Nexenta and current Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. Wheels CEO Marco McCottry — who had prior stints at...
Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space. Total costs and expenses fell 54%, and net income more than tripled to $1.13 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.77 per share. Total revenue slipped about 10% to $2.51 billion.
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- SaveDay, the only $0 employer-cost 401(k) provider for small and medium-sized businesses helping millions of middle-class workers build retirement savings and generational wealth, today announced that Holly Tachovsky has been appointed the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Tachovsky steps into the role following Barry Mione, SaveDay’s co-founder, who has been appointed SaveDay’s Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005256/en/ SaveDay has appointed Holly Tachovsky as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)
