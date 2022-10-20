Independent Bank Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $71.9 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.57 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $198.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $190.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

