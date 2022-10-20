Alpine Income: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $5.4 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 39 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.8 million, or 72 cents per share.

Alpine Income, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.8 million.

Alpine Income expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.74 to $1.76 per share.

