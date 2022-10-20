ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/20/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction.

Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages. Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.38 points, or 0.8%, to 3,665.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59.

The Nasdaq fell 65.66 points, or 0.6%, to 10,614.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.36 points, or 1.2%, to 1,704.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 82.71 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 698.76 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 293.46 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.99 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,100.40 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is down 6,004.71 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,030.13 points, or 32.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 540.92 points, or 24.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations Tuesday. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%.
The Associated Press

Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues

Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space. Total costs and expenses fell 54%, and net income more than tripled to $1.13 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.77 per share. Total revenue slipped about 10% to $2.51 billion.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy