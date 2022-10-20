CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-7-4
(two, seven, four)
Daily 3 Midday
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
Daily 4
5-5-9-3
(five, five, nine, three)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.17
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.17)
Estimated jackpot: $307,000
Fantasy 5
08-11-15-27-31
(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
