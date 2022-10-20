ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

My Magic GR

Dear Grand Rapids: If You're Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better

Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Family Who Went Missing From Fremont, Michigan Has Been Found

The Fremont family that went missing a week ago has been found safe in Wisconsin but the story leaves more questions than answers. What seems like a normal peaceful family in Fremont, Michigan quickly became a story that left many scratching their heads, including the police. Fremont Police Chief Tim...
FREMONT, MI
My Magic GR

Want Trick or Treaters This Year? Add Your Home To NextDoor's Treat Map For Grand Rapids!

Every year, the app Nextdoor releases its Nextdoor Treat Map. However, for their 10th anniversary, they are adding something new!. "the interactive local Halloween guide for neighbors allows people to share how they will be celebrating Halloween - whether it's decorating one's home or taking part in the neighborhood trick-or-treating by giving out candy."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://mymagicgr.com

