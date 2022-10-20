ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment

 5 days ago
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the grandmother was arrested.

Police are investigating, and say they do not believe the child lived in the apartment. There is no motive at this time.

