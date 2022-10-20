Read full article on original website
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
counton2.com
NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
Family of abducted child hands out flyers on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND (WCBD) – The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel Island. […]
iheart.com
Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense, according to an incident report. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and Callen Boulevard in...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
live5news.com
SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
Tractor-trailer overturned in Georgetown County Monday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning. According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright […]
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
NCPD investigating after fatal Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday night shooting that happened on Spruill Avenue. NCPD says patrol responded to an area on Spruill Avenue at Arbutus Avenue at 5:10pm in reference to a possible shooting in the area. Once on scene, officers located a victim suffering from […]
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando
WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. The first incident involving a 17-year-old female occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester...
abcnews4.com
Man shot to death in possible domestic incident on Bailey Drive: North Charleston police
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is dead following a shooting at a residence on Bailey Drive. North Charleston police responded to a home Wednesday evening shortly after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a possible disturbance, according to NCPD. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying outside of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
