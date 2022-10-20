ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In 'Wendell & Wild,' stop motion moves to an Afro-punk beat

By Jake Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YoRT_0igpHrRC00

The spooky, sublime stop-motion animation worlds of Henry Selick are feasts for the eye that can burrow into the imaginations of young minds. In films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “Coraline,” the dark, handmade curiosities of Selick have tended to leave a mark.

“That’s what I hope for all my films,” says Selick, 69, smiling. “To shake up those kids but not mess them up for good.”

Jordan Peele , the writer-director of “Get Out," “Us” and “ Nope ,” was one of those shaken kids.

“I remember seeing ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ when I was a kid,” Peele says of the 1994 film. “My mother had the wherewithal to buy all the figurines at Macy’s before the film came out. She was like: ‘This is going to be a classic.’ It was transformative for me as an artist.”

But, partly due to an abruptly canceled passion project for Pixar called “The Shadow King,” it's been 13 years since Selick's last film, “Coraline.” Back in 2015, Selick met with Peele about making what would become “Wendell & Wild." At the time, Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were still making “Key & Peele.” “Get Out," which would launch Peele as Hollywood's foremost horror practitioner and an in-demand filmmaker, hadn't come out yet.

“He let me read the screenplay. I knew it was good," says Selick. “He was like, ‘We've got to set up ‘Wendell & Wild’ before the film comes out. It might not work out.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Seven years after that first meeting, “Wendell & Wild,” produced and co-written by Peele, is finally arriving in select theaters Friday and on Netflix on Oct. 28. It heralds not just the return of Selick but the anticipated reunion of Key and Peele, who voice the film's titular demons.

But “Wendell & Wild” is also a stop-motion animation unlike any before it. Its lead character — something Peele pushed — isn't Wendell or Wild but Kat (Lyric Ross), a young orphan with green Afro puffs of hair who attends Catholic school. There are elements of death, grief and whimsy that will remind moviegoers of Selick's earlier films. But there is also a vivid Afro-punk spirit to match the movie's Black protagonist, who carries a boombox with an eyeball woofer. The multicultural cast includes Ving Rhames, James Hong and Angela Bassett. The giddy needle drops feature Living Colour, TV on the Radio and Ibeyi.

“It was a character and a world that if I had seen this when I was that age, it would have been a whole different level of transformation,” Peele, 43, said in an interview alongside Selick, Key and Ross at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

In the opening scenes of the PG-13-rated "Wendell & Wild,” Kat's parents are killed in a car accident. She's later coaxed into summoning them from the underworld by the devious Wendell and Wild. She's no pushover, though. Years of foster care and juvenile detention have hardened the combat boot-wearing Kat into brash goth heroine.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Ross says recalling the first time she saw a model for her character. “What I loved is the whole Afro Punk style and the green, natural hair. I feel like if anyone can rock that, it’s Black girls. I was in awe. She’s gorgeous.”

Wendell and Wild were rendered more like caricatures of Peele and Key with a demonic twist. The belly on Wild, Peele thinks, is a touch too large. But the film meant the comic duo's most substantial collaboration in years. They were determined to spend as much time together recording to get the natural rhythm of their still stunningly funny interplay. Selick estimates that he has several comedy albums worth of outtakes from their sessions.

“That you would let somebody improvise in this art form,” marvels Key. “The fact that he would allow us that freedom knowing it would take two months just to make someone’s mouth open.”

Later this fall, “Wendell & Wild” will be joined on Netflix by another stop-motion animated film, Guillermo del Toro's “Pinocchio." But such releases remain a rarity for the form, a painstaking process requiring great patience.

“It comes in fashion for very brief amounts of time, and then the executives at the studios go: 'Oh my god! No stop motion. It takes too long,'” says Selick. “It’s a rare occurrence.”

During the early pandemic, while computer animation revved into high gear, production at the Portland, Oregon, set of “Wendell & Wild” had to shut down. Selick would sometimes have 30 sets going simultaneously, each requiring constant, minute manipulation. Nearby fires also intruded on the production.

“How many weeks did you shoot that first one?” Selick asks Peele. “Three weeks,” responds Peele, causing Selick to let out a prolonged cackle. Yet Peele knows something a bit about the artform, Selick notes, referencing the logo for Peele's production company, Monkey Paw Productions.

“You’re going for perfect, but you’ll never get there,” Selick says. “But that’s what makes it wonderful, the flaws.”

To a remarkable degree, “Wendell & Wild” represents the melding of Selick and Peele's equally unique sensibilities. Intricate, otherworldly stop-motion landscapes fuse with antic comedy and sly social commentary: Two visionary filmmakers in one eye-popping sandbox.

“Part of that first meeting, Henry was explaining his journey. From my perspective, we have one of the modern masters of animation,” says Peele. “As many Henry Selick movies as we get is the amount we deserve. I hope we get a lot more.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Josephine Melville: EastEnders actor dies backstage at Nottingham Playhouse after performance

Josephine Melville, the actor best known for her work on EastEnders, has died backstage at a theatre following a performance.The actor had been appearing as Maggie in a production of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.Melville died after Thursday (20 October) night’s performance, the theatre announced on Friday (21 October).In a statement, the venue said that she received immediate assistance from house first-aiders and a medically qualified member of the audience before paramedics arrived.However, she died at the scene. No cause of death was given.Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: What is the song that Daemon sings in High Valyrian to new dragon Vermithor?

The season finale of House of the Dragon has finally arrived.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of season one on Sunday (23 October), with fans already poring over every Easter egg and detail in the episode.Spoilers for episode 10 below!Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives at Dragonstone to tell Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) death and the subsequent ascension of Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to the throne. Deciding what they should do about the situation, Rhaneyra and Daemon speak about the options open to them, including war.Daemon points out that their side has...
The Independent

‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character

House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
The Independent

Moment Leslie Jordan listens to Cardi B’s WAP for first time in resurfaced video

Leslie Jordan had a hilarious reaction upon listening to “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the first time.The late actor, 67, died in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday, 24 October.Back in 2020, the Will & Grace star recorded a video of himself listening to the hit tune for the first time.The clip shows Jordan playing the song from the beginning, and appearing shocked when Cardi B begins rapping.“Oh Lord, no, no, no! I can’t believe it, well that is just shocking,” Jordan said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Leslie Jordan: Actor dies in car crash aged 67Henry Cavill confirms future return as Superman after Black Adam cameoLeslie Jordan: Actor dies in car crash aged 67
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Lucerys actor shares touching post after heartbreaking episode 10 scene

House of the Dragon actor Elliot Grihault has shared a touching message with his co-star Harry Collett after the dramatic finale. On Sunday (23 October), the Game of Thrones prequel’s debut season drew to a close with a finale that, among other things, featured a “harrowing” birth scene and the show’s biggest dragon yet.But, it was the final sequence that will endure as the show’s most crucial.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support for her claim to the throne, Rhaneyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys Velaryon (Grihault) to Storm’s...
The Independent

Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Aegon Targaryen’s misunderstood ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ prophecy, explained

Game of Thrones fans are learning a lot more about the Targaryens thanks to House of the Dragon.HBO’s new spin-off series concluded its first season on Sunday (24 October), transporting viewers back to the world of Westeros – albeit one set more than 150 years before the events of Game of Thrones.The series isn’t just aimed at viewers of the original series, though. There have already been several moments where it became clear the prequel will reward readers of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, as well as his A Song of Ice and Fire book series.In the new...
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
The Independent

Vermithor: House of the Dragon introduces gnarliest-looking dragon yet in season finale

*Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragonepisode 10*Daemon Targaryen is on a recruiting drive.In the House of the Dragon series finale, the warrior prince – played by Matt Smith – suggests that Rhaenyra rounds up other “unclaimed dragons” in order to ensure victory over the Greens (Alicent Hightower, her son, King Aegon II, and their supporters).“Seasmoke still resides on Driftmark, Vermithor and Silverwing dwell on the Dragonmont, still riderless. Then there are the three wild dragons, all of whom nest here,” he tells the would-be Queen.While the Greens have four dragons, claiming the others would leave the...
The Independent

Maisie Williams makes brutal admission about the quality of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has made a candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones.The series was widely acclaimed in its early seasons, but divided fans with the final six episodes, which aired in 2019.Since the ending, several stars of the show have defended how David Benioff and DB Weiss wrapped the story up despite complaints that they rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much.After the finale aired, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was launched by one disgruntled person, and over a million people signed it.Williams, who played Arya Stark, has revealed that she recently rewatched...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy