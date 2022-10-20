Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals

Read full article on original website
State representative for Fargo's District 11 wants to focus on childcare, healthcare, and education if re-elected
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent state representative for Fargo's District 11 talks is expressing pride over a bill which she authored that eventually became state law. "Last session the North Dakota legislature voted to affirm women's legal right to breast feed their children in public," said Democratic-NPL representative Gretchen Dobervich.
Earl Strinden remembered by former governors, UND President
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prominent Republican North Dakota politician Earl Strinden passed away last week, and his funeral was held Monday in Fargo. If you paid any attention to North Dakota politics in the 70s and 80s, you’d be familiar with former House Majority Leader Earl Strinden. ”He was...
Holle hopes to become youngest elected lawmaker in North Dakota
He's 18 years old, but if elected, Holle would become the youngest lawmaker in the state.
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
Former Cass County Sheriff criticizes campaign tactics of current Deputy, Supporters
(Fargo, ND) -- A former Cass County Sheriff is criticizing the campaign tactics of a current deputy. Paul Laney called out sheriff-candidate Mathew King and his supporters, calling into question his role in the release of employee discipline records. "In my entire career, anybody who knows me, knows I served...
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
Roundtable discussion in Fargo works through opioid crisis in area
(Fargo, ND) -- Several of the area's local and statewide law enforcement and political offices are talking opioids and the effect they're having on the Red River Valley. Earlier this week, The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Fargo Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in Fargo and surrounding areas. The goal was to reignite the conversation about opioids and related overdoses and strengthen relationships between entities working toward positive outcomes.
Sanford Health in Bismarck hosting free presentation about diabetes
The event will be hosted at Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence Building, located at 1200 Schafer St., inside the Basin Electric Auditorium, #304.
CAIR wants Investigation into motive behind Fargo Muslim Cemetery Vandalism
(Fargo, ND) -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants an investigation into a possible bias motive behind vandalism at a Fargo Muslim cemetery. The vandalism happened Friday at the cemetery in the eight-thousand block of 25th Street South. CAIR officials say the cemetery building and items...
North Dakota Nice: Bismarck natives reconnect in Florida; help clean up from Hurricane Ian
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935. Nearly a month later, residents are still cleaning up the mess the Category 4 hurricane made. But in the midst of tragedy, there is good news and a North Dakota connection. While the storm destroyed...
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
Man Arrested For Threatening and Taking Man’s Phone in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police arrest a Fargo man after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. It happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street North where police say 20-year-old Austin Ruddell arranged to meet the man to sell him a stereo.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Let me be more clear, this is a nightmare anyone would hate to go through, and it happens a lot. So who knows what floats each other's boat? That's all personal and usually between a few select groups of people, right? I guess I should tell you that when someone feels the need to share certain body parts OR all of them in a photo, it's a pretty darn good idea that - A) You are going to capture all of your nakedness with your own phone or camera and most importantly - B) Triple check yourself a thousand times over before you send that special nude pic out. This is the horror that Lt. Tommy Ray has had to re-live every day since September of last year.
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
