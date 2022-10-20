ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

NEW YORK — The “heart and soul” of a film is an often-overused term, but it’s practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.”. Gray’s autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s Queens,...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

NEW YORK — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

NEW YORK — A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”
Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61

Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, collapsed and died backstage after appearing in a production of “Nine Night” in Nottingham. She was 61. Melville died Thursday night at the Nottingham Playhouse after appearing as Aunt Maggie, the venue said in a statement. She received immediate assistance from first aid staff and a member of the audience before paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene. No cause was immediately released.
New this week: Scary movies, Lainey Wilson, 'Call of Duty'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — In the new Netflix film “The Good Nurse,” Jessica Chastain plays an overworked ICU nurse and single mother who, after a patient’s death, starts to suspect things about about her new colleague Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm directed the thriller, streaming on Wednesday, off of a script “1917” and “Last Night in Soho” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. For something more family friendly, Netflix also the stop-motion animation pic “Wendell & Wild,” featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers. It’s an original idea from director Henry Selick, who also directed the spooky but kid-friendly classics “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline.” “Wendell & Wild” starts streaming on Oct. 28.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jimmy Carr Destroys Art may be the stupidest take on ‘cancel culture’ yet

Jimmy Carr knows a thing or two about controversy. Think of the time, earlier this year, when a chronically ill-judged Holocaust joke about the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community saw him showered with condemnation. Or when he joked about Reeva Steenkamp’s murder at the 2014 Q Awards. Or his infamous tax avoidance scandal. All this might make him seem like an apt choice to host Channel 4’s new programme, Jimmy Carr Destroys Art. But is he? The TV special, airing tonight, sees the lewd-lipped comedian debate the moral merits of selected artworks created by “problematic artists”. Under the spotlight: Adolf Hitler. Convicted paedophile...
Raleigh, NC
