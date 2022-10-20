ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man in 20s dies after falling from tower block in London

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJq6E_0igpH3pT00

Detectives are investigating after a man in his twenties fell to his death from a tower block – and a woman of a similar age was found with head injuries inside the building.

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential block in Canary Wharf , east London, at 4.48am.

Officers first found the woman with facial and head injuries inside a flat, and she was rushed to hospital.

They then found the man’s body outside, and tried to save him but he died at the scene. They suspect he fell from the block, called Talisman Tower.

Forensics officers were seen on one of the top floor balconies, suggesting the incident took place on the top floor of the building, MyLondon reported .

No one has been arrested.

A local construction worker, Greijb Koscwitz, told the website he saw blood, saying: “It was something like a horror movie.

“I had never seen anything like it. Me and the boys (other construction workers) were all taken aback. It’s not what you expect to see when you turn up to your shift.

“I’ve lived in England for six to seven years now and it was horrible, like the worst thing I’d seen being here.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.48am on Thursday, 20 October to reports of a disturbance involving two people at a residential block in Lincoln Plaza.

“Officers responded and located a female in her twenties with head and facial injuries. She has been taken to hospital.

“A short time later a male aged in his 20s was located outside following a suspected fall from height. Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of LAS paramedics but he died at the scene.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken.They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.He died after a wall which was attached to a house in St John’s Road, Clacton, collapsed on Friday evening, Essex Police.Emergency services were called out just before 7pm and firefighters managed to free both the boy and a man in his 30s, who were known to each...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
The Independent

Two arrested after microwave thrown through windscreen of moving car

Two people have been arrested after a microwave was launched through the windscreen of a moving car in Lincolnshire.A 20-year-old driver was injured after a passenger on a moped threw the kitchen appliance at their vehicle in Gainsborough on 16 October. A 15-year-old boy and a man, 25, were arrested on Friday.Images show how the microwave became lodged in the windscreen of the blue Ford Fiesta, causing it to shatter and shower the vehicle’s interior with glass.Police later spotted three males riding on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre. Officers arrested two suspects on suspicion of the theft...
The Independent

14 killed after Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire

At least 14 people died in a freak boat accident in Indonesia after a vessel carrying 240 people caught fire, officials have said.The passenger boat KM Express Cantika 77 was en route to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province in southern Indonesia on Monday when a fire broke out on the vessel.Officials said the boat’s top deck caught fire when it was sailing from provincial capital Kupang to the town of Kalabahi on Alor island, reported AFP.Thick plumes of black smoke were seen emerging from the rapidly-moving boat, in a video of the fire shared on social media,...
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after woman injured at retirement complex

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman suffered injuries at a retirement housing complex. Derbyshire Police said it was called by “concerned” doctors who had been with the woman on Friday. She had suffered injuries at a property in a retirement housing complex in a suburb of Derby, the force said.A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.Derbyshire Police said it remains open-minded in its investigation as to how the woman suffered injuries. No further details about the woman - including her age - have been released.The force said: “We were contacted by doctors...
The Independent

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London.Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said.Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 October.Leshurr is arguably best known for her “Queen’s Speech” series of freestyles, and has collaborated with artists including Lethal Bizzle and Little Mix.The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday. Read More Sunak poised to become PM after Johnson drops out of race – liveBoris Johnson bottles it (again), clearing the way for Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Two men killed and one fighting for life after triple shooting in Ilford

Two men have died and a third has been left fighting for life after a shooting in Ilford.The Metropolitan Police was called shortly after midnight on Tuesday to Henley Road following reports that shots were fired. Armed officers and paramedics were among the first responders but one of the victims, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim died shortly after.Police say they know the identity of the victim in his 20s but work is ongoing to identify the second man. Officers are working to inform the families of the victims. The third...
The Independent

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr bit her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard.Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.Thames Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged down her car appearing to need her help.The complainant, who is said to be the partner of O’Garro’s ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let O’Garro inside before realising who she was when the musician began shouting at her in the vehicle, the...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy