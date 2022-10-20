Man in 20s dies after falling from tower block in London

Detectives are investigating after a man in his twenties fell to his death from a tower block – and a woman of a similar age was found with head injuries inside the building.

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential block in Canary Wharf , east London, at 4.48am.

Officers first found the woman with facial and head injuries inside a flat, and she was rushed to hospital.

They then found the man’s body outside, and tried to save him but he died at the scene. They suspect he fell from the block, called Talisman Tower.

Forensics officers were seen on one of the top floor balconies, suggesting the incident took place on the top floor of the building, MyLondon reported .

No one has been arrested.

A local construction worker, Greijb Koscwitz, told the website he saw blood, saying: “It was something like a horror movie.

“I had never seen anything like it. Me and the boys (other construction workers) were all taken aback. It’s not what you expect to see when you turn up to your shift.

“I’ve lived in England for six to seven years now and it was horrible, like the worst thing I’d seen being here.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.48am on Thursday, 20 October to reports of a disturbance involving two people at a residential block in Lincoln Plaza.

“Officers responded and located a female in her twenties with head and facial injuries. She has been taken to hospital.

“A short time later a male aged in his 20s was located outside following a suspected fall from height. Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of LAS paramedics but he died at the scene.”