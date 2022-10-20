ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football: A look back, and 7 predictions for the Crimson Tide's stretch run

The last 2 months of Alabama football have been equal parts breathless, breathtaking and heartbreaking. There has rarely been a dull moment, that’s for sure. On the past 8 Saturdays, the Crimson Tide have wowed their fans with excellence and made them wonder what they were thinking. They’ve carved up their opponents, which they’ve been known to do, and gotten carved up themselves, which they don’t usually let happen.
Mississippi State defender ejected after bone-rattling hit against Alabama

Mississippi State’s defense will lose some depth after Jackie Matthews was ejected from the Alabama game for a bone-rattling hit near the sideline on Isaiah Bond. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the officials didn’t even need to review the play because it was that obvious of a targeting call. The play helped fuel a score for Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored one play later after the 15-yard penalty.
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
