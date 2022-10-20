Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: A look back, and 7 predictions for the Crimson Tide's stretch run
The last 2 months of Alabama football have been equal parts breathless, breathtaking and heartbreaking. There has rarely been a dull moment, that’s for sure. On the past 8 Saturdays, the Crimson Tide have wowed their fans with excellence and made them wonder what they were thinking. They’ve carved up their opponents, which they’ve been known to do, and gotten carved up themselves, which they don’t usually let happen.
Mississippi State defender ejected after bone-rattling hit against Alabama
Mississippi State’s defense will lose some depth after Jackie Matthews was ejected from the Alabama game for a bone-rattling hit near the sideline on Isaiah Bond. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the officials didn’t even need to review the play because it was that obvious of a targeting call. The play helped fuel a score for Alabama as the Crimson Tide scored one play later after the 15-yard penalty.
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
