FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
trumbulltimes.com
Boys who crashed stolen car tried to flee via Uber, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
sheltonherald.com
Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail
MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
VIDEO: Suspect seen repeatedly shooting gun from scooter on Brooklyn street sought
Police released surveillance footage of a gunman who was caught on video repeatedly firing a gun on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend with scissors, punching her mom on LI
Officials arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with scissors, then punching her mother in the eye during a domestic dispute inside his Long Island home on Sunday, authorities said.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Police Seek 2 Masked Men in Brazen Sunday Daylight Robbery, Assault
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 23, 2022) — New Rochelle Police Department responded at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported a robbery and serious assault on Bridge Street in downtown New Rochelle. Two males wearing ski masks robbed a victim then hit them with a object. The victim was...
Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large
Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead. That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BK man arrested for shoving commuter onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack
A Brooklyn man was arrested Monday morning for pushing a person onto the subway tracks Friday afternoon, police said.
Man accused of choking rideshare driver with belt: police
A woman says one of her rideshare customers began choking her with a belt in a Popeye's drive-thru, according to police.
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide
NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-10-22@9:25pm–Police and EMS on scene of an assault in the 3600 block of Park Avenue. No further details.
