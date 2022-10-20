ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Boys who crashed stolen car tried to flee via Uber, Trumbull police say

TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff

Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
sheltonherald.com

Judge: Vanessa Morales' father cannot review murder case evidence in jail

MILFORD — The next time a man appears in court, the Ansonia woman he is accused of killing will have been dead for more than three years. Jose Morales, 45, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning. The case was continued to Jan. 10, 2023 while his lawyer, Edward Gavin, reviews the evidence in the case.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead. That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
essexnewsdaily.com

Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy