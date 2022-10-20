TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO