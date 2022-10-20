Read full article on original website
Related
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following a major release of its Gucci Vault collaboration, Palace is now readying the release of its Week 4 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The Week 4 drop for the season features light outerwear, sweaters, sweatshirts, shirts, T-shirts, pants, caps, and beanies. The Winter 2022 Week 4 release is...
ERL Delivers New Unisex Apparel to HBX
Following the showcase of ERL‘s Spring 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, Eli Russell Linnetz‘s L.A.-based label has just dropped a range of unisex apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Sunset Puffer Coat in pink and black colorways, which comes adorned with an orange semicircle on the bottom left with swirls patterns around it as if mimicking a radiant sunset. Other standouts suitable for the colder seasons include the matching Gradient Knitted Gloves and Beanie in varying shades of purple. Rounding off the range are basic t-shirts and fleece hoodie featuring the “Venice” logo.
Non’s FW22 Collection Is Has Your Winter Denim Sorted
Emerging London-based brand non is expanding its ever-growing collection of denim styles for Fall/Winter 2022. Recently, the label presented a selection of coordinating tracksuits produced using its sustainable raw denim. The collection also included trackpants and jackets, both inspired by traditional sportswear pieces. Now, non is working under a more contemporary lens with a collection of workwear jackets with sharp collars.
JiyongKim's SS23 Collection Delivers New Sun-Bleached Expressions
Coming back with its upcoming seasonal expression, JiyongKim has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. South Korean designer Jiyong Kim has put together an expansive selection of sun-bleached wares built on his established focus on natural color fading treatment. The label’s unique process rejects the large amounts of water and harmful chemicals to produce desired coloration while developing thoughtfully designed clothing.
Dr. Martens Is Keeping Things Cozy With Its Jorge Shearling Shoe
Dr. Martens has presented its latest Jorge Made in England Shearling Mule shoe and it comes coated in Repello Calf Suede. The shoe brand is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we currently gear up for the cooler weather ahead, the footwear giant has dropped a new cozy style, designed with a furry inside that’s designed to hug the foot and keep wearers comfortable.
Junya Watanabe MAN Reunites With Stepney Workers Club for FW22 Suede Lister
Junya Watanabe MAN and East London-based footwear label Stepney Workers Club are carrying forward their ongoing partnership with the release of a beige suede Lister for Fall/Winter 2022. Following a black variation released last year, the imprint’s slip-on Lister silhouette receives the Watanabe treatment once again. The signature sneaker promotes...
C.P. Company Drops FW22 Outerwear for the Urban Explorer
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 Metropolis Series, C.P. Company has just delivered its latest outerwear and more utilitarian apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Micro-M (R) Goggle Down Jacket in “Thyme Green.” Made with water-resistant nylon fabric, the multi-pocketed jacket comes with snap-button cuffs and an adjustable hood with the signature Goggle lens for optimal functionality. Another standout piece is the hooded Outline Jacket “Port Royal Red” made from opaque 7 denier nylon exterior and PrimaLoft padding. Complementing the range of outerwear are three styles of pants, including the Microreps Cargo Pants in “Black” and “Raven” and the Diagonal Raised Fleece Sweatpants in “Thyme Green.”
The Nike Dunk High Sees Embossed Hoop Decor
From the “Psychic Purple” colorway to a teal suede rendition, the Dunk High continues to dominate the feet of casual wearers far and wide. The high-top sneaker now appears with embossed basketball detailing, paying tribute to the sportswear giant’s love for the sport. Smooth dark grey leather...
M.A.N.K.I.N.D's FW22 Collection Explores the Philosophy of "Cerulean Troupe"
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, M.A.N.K.I.N.D looked to explore a wide range of references drawn from philosophy, history, and mythology. Dubbed “Cerulean Troupe,” the seasonal selection focuses on elevated garments marked by mixed materials and primary colors. The collection furthers the Indonesian label’s ethos of offering form and function, comfort and culture.
Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Surfaces in Neon Green Hits
‘s ISPA division, which stands for “Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.” is known for its ambitious silhouettes built for city-dwellers. One of their most striking silhouettes to touch the pavement is the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit unveiled in August earlier this year. Debuting first in a tonal bone colorway,...
Knickerbocker Enlists 'The New York Times' for a Printing Press-Inspired Capsule
New York-based streetwear label Knickerbocker has tapped The New York Times for a collaborative capsule collection inspired by the garments worn by workers in the printing press and on delivery-truck highways. Digging into The New York Times‘ fruitful documentation of history and culture, which date back to 1851, the collection offers up a slew of vintage-inspired apparel that replicates both the age-old paper-boy uniform and factory-ready ensembles alike.
FILA and Warner Bros. Join Forces on 'Semi-Pro' Capsule Collection
FILA and Warner Bros. Discovery have linked to launch a collaborative capsule inspired by 2008’s cult-classic sports comedy, Semi-Pro. Honoring the fictional ABA squad, the Flint Tropics, the collection is filled with the team’s iconic logo and signature teal and orange tones from their uniforms. Inside the collection, a hooded sweatshirt dons the team’s emblems on its chest, with ribbed detailing on the cuffs and the waist; and a white T-shirt fronts both the Semi-Pro and FILA iconography on the front left chest, with lettering reading “Moon” and “33” on the back that nods to the movie’s famed character Jackie Moon. There’s also a pair of white basketball shorts featuring side stripes of inspired teal and orange.
Craig Green’s CG SCUBA STAN Revitalizes a Legend
Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.
KAWS and Kid Cudi Come Together for 'Man on the Moon' Trilogy Box Set and Merch
Taking to Instagram, Kid Cudi recently announced a collaboration with longtime friend KAWS for a special box set and merch release. Leading the team-up is the Man on the Moon Trilogy Box Set which stands as the first time Man on the Moon: The End of Day, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Man on the Moon III: The Chosen have been offered together. The limited edition box set created by KAWS and curated by Kid Cudi is a six LP collection and comes complete with a large-format 12×12 companion booklet with rare photos.
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million
Sports brand Adidas have terminated their partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move they estimate will impact their bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, they said today. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his “Ye” pseudonym, said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” West and the sports company first joined forces for a fashion collaboration – known...
BANDIT Unveils Its New FW22 Running Kit
Brooklyn-based BANDIT Running has formulated a brand ethos that gets right down to the basics of running, solely focusing on the necessary gear and the runner. And with the annual New York City Marathon fast approaching (on November 6), the brand has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 “Impact Kit” to help runners gear up for the big event.
Take a Look at Clarks’ Craft Court Lace in Black Suede
Clarks is constantly revitalizing its classic silhouettes — such as the Wallabee — with unique collaborations and colorways. And while the former allows the British shoe brand to stay in the headlines, and thus, consistently grow its fan base, the brand also stays in keeping with how it started: with sophisticated and contemporary designs that are crafted to be versatile shoes that can be worn all year round. With this in mind, Clarks has just presented one of its latest designs: the Craft Court Lace in black suede.
atmos and New Balance Keep it Cool For 2002R "Oasis" Collab
Atmos and New Balance go way back — all the way back to the aughts, in fact, where they produced wildly-colored takes on silhouettes like the 576 and 996. In recent years, their partnership has been focused on more “modern” silhouettes like the 2002R and the 1906R — as well as dalliances with the 327 and X-Racer, among others — and the latest effort between the Japanese sneaker retailer and American footwear manufacturer is the 2002R “Oasis.”
